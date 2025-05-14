Balaton Park reveal first images of track improvements for Hungarian MotoGP

The location of the upcoming Hungarian MotoGP has released the first images of its improved track.

Balaton Park will make its debut as a MotoGP circuit this season, on August 22-24.

Balaton Park

It is the 14th round of the 2025 MotoGP calendar.

It will also debut on the World Superbike Championship calendar on July 25-27.

"Approaching the finish line! Track updates works for MotoGP are done," the circuit said.

It had previously been explained how Balaton Park was awaiting FIM homologation.

Balaton Park

A series of images released by the circuit’s own social media channels on Wednesday suggests that they are well on their way to achieving the goal.

It will be Hungary’s first motorcycle grand prix in over 30 years.

Balaton Park is on the outskirts of Budapest, Hungary’s capital city.