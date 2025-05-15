Dorna boss in “no doubt” all 2025 MotoGP race will go ahead

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta says he is in “no doubt” that all 22 grand prix events will run in 2025 as preparations continue for MotoGP’s return to Hungary.

This year’s calendar is due to be the longest in history, but isn’t the first time Dorna has tried to stage 22 events.

Last year’s calendar was originally slated to feature 22 events, before Argentina and India were cancelled due to financial reasons and Kazakhstan dropped off the schedule due to flooding in the region.

The 2023 calendar was due to feature Hungary and Kazakhstan, while in years before that Finland was continually scheduled and then dropped, before the COVID pandemic led to numerous calendar reshuffles in 2020 and 2021.

So far in 2025, all races have run to schedule, and the return of the Hungarian GP on 22-24 August is on course to take place as planned following completion of layout tweaks to Balaton Park recently.

In an interview with GPOne, Carmelo Ezpeleta is confident of the entire 22-round calendar going ahead as planned and foresees no issues with the Hungarian GP going ahead.

“Barring any unforeseen events, we will hold all scheduled grand prix events this year,” he said.

“I have no doubt about that.

“Everything is going according to plan in Hungary.

“Our people were there last week, and the construction work will be completed on time. We’re not worried, especially since the Superbike World Championship will be there on the last weekend of July.”

MotoGP is set to return to Brazil next year for the first time since 2004 at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania, having held a demonstration event at the venue in March.

Ezpeleta notes that the circuit doesn’t need much work but does require the facilities to be completely overhauled to host a MotoGP round.

It will likely fill the slot set to be vacated by the Argentina GP, which is due to drop off the calendar again next season.

The Indian GP is set to return to the calendar in 2026 after “operational circumstances” forced the event off the 2024 and 2025 schedules.