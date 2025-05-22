One MotoGP rookie’s assessment of potential 2026 factory promotion

Trackhouse MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura says “I don’t care” about talks of a potential Aprilia factory move in 2026 amid reports of Jorge Martin looking to break his contract.

Following the French Grand Prix just over a week ago, reports surfaced that reigning world champion Jorge Martin is looking to break his contract with the factory Aprilia squad.

Martin is reportedly looking to exercise a performance clause in his contract, which states that Aprilia had to be at a certain competitive level by the French GP.

That deadline came and went with Aprilia currently fourth in the constructors’ standings and yet to score a podium this year.

Aprilia released a statement on Thursday prior to this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone denying that these discussions have taken place and insisted that the contract in place between both parties will be honoured into 2026.

But this has led to speculation about what could happen in the rider market next year.

The main rumour now is that Jorge Martin is looking to move to the factory Honda team, who has a vacancy for 2026 with Luca Marini’s contract expiring at the end of 2025.

Should Martin ultimately leave Aprilia, the Italian marque’s options for next year are limited.

One possible option could be to promote Trackhouse Racing rookie Ai Ogura to the factory team.

Ogura is currently the lead Aprilia rider in the standings after six rounds in 10th and scored the marque’s best result of fifth at the Thai Grand Prix.

Asked by crash.net on Thursday at Silverstone if that is something that he is looking at as a possibility, he replied: “Me? I don’t think so. You should ask [Aprilia]. I’m maybe the wrong person to ask. I don’t care about that.”

When then asked if joining the factory team was his ultimate aim beyond 2026, he added: “If it happens, I’m really happy. But for now I’m really happy with Trackhouse. It’s ok.”

Ogura is currently contracted to Trackhouse through to the end of the 2026 season.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

