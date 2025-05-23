Off track “b*****t” not affecting Marco Bezzecchi on track at British MotoGP

Despite the off-track rumours surround Aprilia and Jorge Martin, the reigning World Champion’s teammate, Marco Bezzecchi, insists he is unaffected.

Bezzecchi spent much of Friday afternoon’s Practice session at the British Grand Prix fastest and ended up fifth after final time attacks, while Aprilia has been the centre of rumours regarding the potential departure of Martin.

“At the end I don’t focus on any bullshit that is not regarding me,” Aprilia Racing's Bezzecchi said after Practice at the British MotoGP.

“Fortunately, at the end I feel the same like yesterday or like one month ago or two months ago.

“So, for me, of course it’s positive to have a good day, but my relationship with Aprilia is fantastic and I’m very proud to ride for them, and I’m very happy to have their support on my shoulders.

“For me, [nothing] changed – it’s always the same.”

Bezzecchi said that the track layout at Silverstone was also a benefit for the RS-GP.

“Normally we struggle a bit more in hard braking where I always miss some stability from the rear,” Bezzecchi explained.

“This is a track where we have less hard braking – we have it, but [only] like turn six, turn 15 and turn 16.

“So, the rest of the track is fast and flowing and normally our bike works quite well in that area, so this is why I felt good.”

He added: “The corner speed that the bike can have is good, the traction is quite good, the movements are not bad – we still have some issues with the movements, more in braking than in acceleration, but also in acceleration.

“Overall these are the main characteristics of the bike.”

The fifth position in Practice puts Bezzecchi straight through to Q2 for Saturday, the Italian saying that, even though Silverstone has more overtaking opportunities than a circuit like Jerez, it’s still important to have a good starting position.

“It’s always important to have a good starting position, of course,” Bezzecchi said.

“Jerez is extreme because it’s really difficult to overtake. Here, fortunately, we have some more overtaking spots.

“Anyway, it’s better to start in front, because also the first two corners are tough – last year I got hit, for example, and it’s easy to make a mistake.

“Anything can happen in the race, so I will try to do my best to be more in front.”

Finally, Bezzecchi also ran some new side wings on his seat unit, but was vague in his description of their effect.

“I tried them in the Jerez test, and then I tried them also here,” he said.

“They give us some more load in some aspects of the riding. It’s difficult when there is strong wind, but overall they are working well so I like them.”