Explained: Marc Marquez crash prevention which changed the game in MotoGP

A technique popularised by Marc Marquez has been called out for changing the game in MotoGP.

A young Marquez became well-known for leaning so far over, when turning his motorcycle, that his elbow would sometimes touch the floor.

It is a method which required immense bravery - but also comes from sound logic.

“It is getting information from the vibration of the front tyre to his arm,” James Toseland explained for TNT Sports.

“As soon as Marquez realised that the elbow, dragging down, got information about what the front tyre was doing, then you can catch the front.

“Only Marc could catch the front because he was getting information quicker.

“When other people, with a standard style, lost the front, that elbow didn’t touch the floor until they fell off. It was too late.”

Marc Marquez 'so brave' but it had 'consequences'

Marc Marquez

Cal Crutchlow added: “I don’t remember anyone saving front-end crashes with just their knee.

“We all tried. You dug it in a few times.

“Marc, and a lot of these guys now, use it for the gauge. They lean off the bike so much that they touch the floor.

“When the front end does go, they’ve got another part to be able to save it.

“Marc made this up.”

Neil Hodgson said: “Marc is so brave that, once he realised he could push past the limit and save it on his elbow, he was happy to do that.

“The consequences are that you get hurt when it goes wrong.

“But this man doesn’t care. If it made him faster, he was prepared.”

Marquez, of course, had a series of heavy crashes which caused terrible injuries and almost forced his retirement.

His crash in Aragon in 2020, when he rushed back too quickly from injury, is the key regret from his career.

But Marquez’s brave and innovative style has served him well, and many fans regard him as the best motorcycle racer ever.

He currently tops the MotoGP standings and, if he wins, he will tie Valentino Rossi’s tally for nine world titles.