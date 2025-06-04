VR46 EXCLUSIVE - “That name? The pressure, we already have it”

Pramac proved in 2024 satellite MotoGP teams can win titles

Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 team boss Pablo Nieto says his outfit is not under more pressure to perform following Pramac’s 2024 title win because it represents MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

Pramac made history last year when it won the MotoGP world title with Jorge Martin, making it the first satellite team to do so in the modern era.

Forging close ties with Ducati in recent years, Pramac had machine parity with the factory squad as well as full technical support.

That has passed to the VR46 team this year, with Fabio Di Giannantonio’s side of the garage running a works-spec GP25.

VR46 has won grands prix already in its short time on the grid as a Ducati satellite partner, though hasn’t done so since 2023.

Given the support most satellite teams receive now from their factories coupled with Pramac’s title win last year, expectations have been raised for independent squads.

But Nieto doesn’t feel this has passed to the VR46 team, noting that its pressure has been there since its Moto3 days because of its association with nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi.

“No, I think the pressure we have we’ve had since we were in Moto3,” Nieto told Crash.net in an exclusive interview when asked if Pramac’s 2024 campaign had raised expectations for his team.

“We are VR46, so in the end when you are taking care about that name the pressure we already have it.

“So, that’s very important. For us, if you don’t have any pressure, that means that nobody cares about you.

“So, it’s important to get that kind of pressure because it means that a lot of people are caring about us, are watching us, are looking at what we are doing and we are here to have that responsibility to do something important.”

VR46 has enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 campaign, with it third in the teams’ standings after seven rounds having scored five podiums across grands prix and sprints.

Franco Morbidelli is fourth in the rider points, with Fabio Di Giannantonio 10 points adrift in sixth.

Nieto is pleased with what he has seen so far, but believes the team is “missing” something to be a regular podium contender.

“It was not so bad,” he added.

“In the end, we are fourth and sixth in the championship. So, we are happy but always you want more and more.

“That’s normal. In the end, I think we have the best bike that we’ve had in MotoGP.

“We have big support from Ducati, so that’s also very important for us. And we have to work a little bit, not better - because we are working very good.

“But we have to try something a little bit that we are missing to fight for the podium in every race.

“I think we have the potential to do it. I think you have to put everything together.

“Sometimes you are missing some luck or we are making some mistakes, or some crashes. But this is the sport.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
Lost protege of Valentino Rossi tipped for heartwarming VR46 MotoGP reunion
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP News
34m ago
MotoGP ‘hardest rider to battle with’ is named
Jack Miller
F1 News
51m ago
David Coulthard disagrees with Lewis Hamilton over Ferrari F1 pace
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin had “no intention to ride, went to a shop to get a helmet”
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
Aston Martin F1 mechanic responds to Lance Stroll ‘outburst’ claim
Lance Stroll

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez delivers first major verdict on Jorge Martin’s Aprilia drama
Marc Marquez
RR News
1h ago
Honda react to first Isle of Man TT win in 10 years
Dean Harrison
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-F1 steward backs Nico Rosberg over Max Verstappen disqualification call
Max Verstappen
RR News
2h ago
Weather plays havoc with Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT schedule
Isle of Man TT
RR News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT