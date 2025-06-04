MotoGP ‘hardest rider to battle with’ is named

A label of respect has been given to Jack Miller from a racing rival.

Fermin Aldeguer was asked to name ‘the hardest rider to battle with’ in MotoGP.

Aldeguer answered: “Jack Miller. The first battle I fought with him, we were more or less in the same position.

“And it was very difficult for me.”

The Gresini Ducati rider passed the Pramac Yamaha rider two laps from the end of the Americas MotoGP, to claim fifth position, before crashing out.

Aldeguer explained at the time: “We arrived at a moment in which it was necessary to decide whether to accept fifth place, or take a shot at fourth position.

“We know how it went, as I unfortunately crashed out.

"We had the pace, I felt comfortable and quick without pushing too hard, and that’s why I tried.”

Jack Miller handed backing to keep MotoGP seat

Jack Miller

Aldeguer has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign riding a GP24 alongside teammate Alex Marquez, who previously led the MotoGP standings.

So his admiration for the toughness and skill of veteran rider Miller is a reminder.

Yamaha signed Miller to a one-year deal in their new Pramac satellite team this season.

Bringing experience of a MotoGP Honda, Ducati and KTM with him, Miller was seen as vital to the much-needed development of Yamaha’s project.

But he has also brought respectable results to the table. He finished fifth at COTA and seventh at Silverstone.

He was left “devastated” by bad luck at Le Mans, when his gamble on wet tyres looked set to massively pay off. He even led eventual winner Johann Zarco before crashing out.

Yet Miller’s place in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up is in doubt.

Pramac Yamaha are being strongly linked with signing Toprak Razgatlioglu.

That would mean either Miller or teammate Miguel Oliveira loses their place. Oliveira is contracted into 2026, unlike Miller.

However, the Crash MotoGP podcast gave huge backing to Miller to keep his spot.

Citing his pace as the second-fastest Yamaha behind Fabio Quartararo, the podcast expressed astonishment if Pramac even consider replacing Miller next year.