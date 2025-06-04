Jorge Martin had “no intention to ride, went to a shop to get a helmet”

Jorge Martin addresses injury absence and Aprilia exit

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

The smile was back on Jorge Martin’s face as he stood inside an Aprilia garage.

Earlier this week, the MotoGP champion was present at their promotional Aprilia All-Stars event.

For the manufacturer it came after Marco Bezzecchi’s brilliant Silverstone win, but also amid the drama of Martin’s desired exit.

Martin, still injured, jumped on an Aprilia to do some laps of Misano in unofficial leathers. The manufacturer explained it was because he wasn’t due to be on a bike.

“I am happy to be here,” Martin said.

“I came here with no intention to ride but when I saw the bikes…

“It was a nice day. I thought to try!

“We went to a shop to get leathers and a helmet.

“I went out, I enjoyed it a lot. It was a nice event.”

Jorge Martin 'recovery is going well'

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

His ability to jump on a bike - albeit a vastly different proposition to racing a MotoGP machine - hinted at a recovery from injury.

Martin damaged ribs and a lung by crashing at the Qatar MotoGP, his sole Sunday race since joining Aprilia after winning the championship with Ducati. He was previously sidelined with separate injuries.

Aprilia confirmed Martin would be reexamined by medics in a month, after undergoing tests this week in Barcelona, before a return date can be pencilled in.

“The recovery is going well,” Martin said.

“For sure, it is slow because it was a really big injury.

“I want, in the middle of June, to train with a motorbike.”

Martin is trying to get back to racing action while clarifying his plan to leave Aprilia at the end of 2025.

He made clear the existence of a contractual clause which would allow him to walk away a year early.

“I already said what I think,” Martin said.

“Let’s see, through these weeks, how it evolves.”

Martin had previously mentioned a ‘second chance’ for Aprilia - to give them time, after his return from injury, to prove their competitiveness.

But Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola described Bezzecchi’s win at Silverstone as all the proof that Martin needs.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
16m ago
“Three teams courting” Pecco Bagnaia as Italian newspaper hints at Ducati exit
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
52m ago
Lost protege of Valentino Rossi tipped for heartwarming VR46 MotoGP reunion
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP ‘hardest rider to battle with’ is named
Jack Miller
F1 News
1h ago
David Coulthard disagrees with Lewis Hamilton over Ferrari F1 pace
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin had “no intention to ride, went to a shop to get a helmet”
Jorge Martin

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin F1 mechanic responds to Lance Stroll ‘outburst’ claim
Lance Stroll
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez delivers first major verdict on Jorge Martin’s Aprilia drama
Marc Marquez
RR News
2h ago
Honda react to first Isle of Man TT win in 10 years
Dean Harrison
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-F1 steward backs Nico Rosberg over Max Verstappen disqualification call
Max Verstappen
RR News
2h ago
Weather plays havoc with Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT schedule
Isle of Man TT