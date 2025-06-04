Marc Marquez delivers first major verdict on Jorge Martin’s Aprilia drama

A week after insisting he would wait to hear Jorge Martin’s opinion, Marc Marquez has given his first verdict on the drama inside Aprilia.

Marquez was immediately questioned at last week’s British MotoGP after it emerged Martin wanted to invoke a contractual clause to quit Aprilia at the end of this season.

“I want to wait [until] Martin or his team speak about it, because we don't know what is real or not,” Marquez said at Silverstone a week ago.

Martin then broke his silence to confirm his intention to use a contract clause to leave Aprilia, a year before his deal was due to end.

At a Ducati promotional event in Barcelona on Tuesday, Marquez was questioned again.

"I'm aware of what's going on in the world of MotoGP and when I read the news about Jorge Martin, well, he will have his reasons,” Marquez was quoted by AS.

“he will have his explanations.

"So, above all, let's hope he recovers soon and have him on track as soon as possible."

Pecco Bagnaia had a different take on Jorge Martin MotoGP drama

Jorge Martin

Marquez, of course, broke a contract to leave his lucrative Honda deal to join Gresini Ducati in 2024 - albeit under vastly different circumstances.

Cal Crutchlow, Johann Zarco and Jorge Lorenzo have exited MotoGP contracts early, each in their own individual situations.

Marquez said a week ago about the differences to Martin and Aprilia’s rift: “I think my situation was completely different.

“First of all, because I was coming from four years with a lot of injuries. Second thing, I give - or we achieved, because in the end we are a team - we achieved 6 World Championships together with Honda.”

Honda and Marquez remain amicable even now.

But Marquez’s latest words hint at an empathy for Martin.

Pecco Bagnaia, however, had an extremely different take.

He was crystal clear that riders should respect contracts when they are signed.

His words were interpreted by Dorna’s Jack Appleyard as a “hidden meaning” of commitment to Ducati in the wake of shock rumours suggesting Yamaha hoped to sign him.

Marquez and Bagnaia are contracted to the factory Ducati team until the end of 2026.

Martin’s desire to leave Aprilia has mixed up the MotoGP rider market.

Honda are tipped as his desired destination.