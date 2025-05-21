Marc Marquez: My Honda split “completely different” to Jorge Martin situation

Marc Marquez refused to comment on the uncertainty surrounding injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin’s future at Aprilia.

But the factory Ducati star insisted that his own separation from Honda at the end of 2023, with a year still to run on his contract, was “completely different”.

Fallout from a performance clause in Martin’s contract appears to have triggered a rift with Aprilia, fuelling rumours that the Spaniard could leave halfway through his new two-year deal.

Aprilia broke its silence on the matter with an official statement on the eve of this weekend’s British MotoGP:

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026).

“Aprilia Racing denies that any negotiations have taken place between the parties to modify the duration of the contract, which remains as originally agreed upon.

“The team has no comment on matters that do not directly concern it but expects other teams to refrain from making any kind of offer to riders who are under contract. Such behaviour would, in any case, not be legitimate.”

Marc Marquez's verdict on Jorge Martin's Aprilia drama

Jorge Martin

But what does Marquez make of it all?

“I want to wait [until] Martin or his team speak about it, because we don't know what is real or not,” Marquez replied.

“I saw [the Aprilia statement] but it was normal because they are here and [the media] will ask them a lot of things.

“I don't know if it's real or not, so let's see,” he repeated. "I respect them, so we will wait for Martin and his team.”

Quizzed on his early exit from the Honda MotoGP contract, the eight-time world champion replied:

“I think my situation was completely different.

“First of all, because I was coming from four years with a lot of injuries. Second thing, I give - or we achieved, because in the end we are a team - we achieved 6 World Championships together with Honda.

“We had an amazing relationship. Even now we have a very good relationship.

“And in the end, because honestly speaking the amount of budget they spent on my salary was not necessary.

“Because they needed to invest in their project. Not for a rider to finish in 10th, 11th, 13th, where I was finishing at that time.

“So my relationship with them was super special and was a mutual agreement.”

While Martin’s future remains unclear, Marquez takes a 22-point lead over younger brother Alex Marquez into this weekend’s British MotoGP.

So far as a factory Ducati rider, Marquez has taken a perfect six Sprint wins plus victories in three Grands Prix.

The Spaniard crashed in two of the others, leaving the recent dry-wet runner-up finish at Le Mans as his only on-track defeat without a fall.