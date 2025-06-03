Aprilia’s Jorge Martin injury update offers clue about comeback timeline

An update on the recovery of Jorge Martin has been issued by Aprilia.

The MotoGP champion has been sidelined since injuring his ribs and a lung in the Qatar grand prix.

The latest update from Aprilia on June 3 read: “Jorge Martin has been checked by Dr. Xavier Mir and Dr. Angel Charte for a follow-up.

“In the chest, the rib fractures follow their physiologic evolution.

“Martin underwent a clinical examination and a CT scan of the chest and wrist.

“The clinical outcome is fairly positive, as the distal radius fracture is consolidated.

“The fracture line of the scaphoid is still visible, further electromagnetic therapies must be considered intensively.

“A new medical check will be performed in one month.”

Jorge Martin MotoGP return under a cloud

The next planned check-up, in early July, would come after the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, the 10th round out of 22.

Martin has still only raced in a single grand prix for Aprilia since joining from Ducati. But he crashed and sustained his current injuries.

Previously, he missed the start of the 2025 season after separate injuries sustained in pre-season.

But Martin’s return - which has no confirmed date - will come amid his desire to quit Aprilia.

He made clear his intention to invoke a contractual clause enabling him to exit Aprilia at the end of this season.

That has put MotoGP rivals including Honda on alert.

Martin did offer a slight olive branch, hinting he could give Aprilia a period to prove their competitiveness upon his return from injury this season.

He was back inside an Aprilia garage for the first time since his bombshell announcement last weekend at a promotional event.

Martin even jumped on a bike to lap Misano which represented a step forward in his recovery.

But he won’t be back in MotoGP action until the Czech round on July 18-20 at the earliest.