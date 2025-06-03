Aprilia’s Jorge Martin injury update offers clue about comeback timeline

Aprilia provide news about Jorge Martin injury

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

An update on the recovery of Jorge Martin has been issued by Aprilia.

The MotoGP champion has been sidelined since injuring his ribs and a lung in the Qatar grand prix.

The latest update from Aprilia on June 3 read: “Jorge Martin has been checked by Dr. Xavier Mir and Dr. Angel Charte for a follow-up.

“In the chest, the rib fractures follow their physiologic evolution.

“Martin underwent a clinical examination and a CT scan of the chest and wrist.

“The clinical outcome is fairly positive, as the distal radius fracture is consolidated.

“The fracture line of the scaphoid is still visible, further electromagnetic therapies must be considered intensively.

“A new medical check will be performed in one month.”

Jorge Martin MotoGP return under a cloud

The next planned check-up, in early July, would come after the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, the 10th round out of 22.

Martin has still only raced in a single grand prix for Aprilia since joining from Ducati. But he crashed and sustained his current injuries.

Previously, he missed the start of the 2025 season after separate injuries sustained in pre-season.

But Martin’s return - which has no confirmed date - will come amid his desire to quit Aprilia.

He made clear his intention to invoke a contractual clause enabling him to exit Aprilia at the end of this season.

That has put MotoGP rivals including Honda on alert.

Martin did offer a slight olive branch, hinting he could give Aprilia a period to prove their competitiveness upon his return from injury this season.

He was back inside an Aprilia garage for the first time since his bombshell announcement last weekend at a promotional event.

Martin even jumped on a bike to lap Misano which represented a step forward in his recovery.

But he won’t be back in MotoGP action until the Czech round on July 18-20 at the earliest.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Interview
15m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cowell on how to turn Aston Martin into serial F1 winners
Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell
RR
15m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday 3 June race LIVE UPDATES!
Paul Jordan, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
19m ago
KTM revealed Maverick Vinales’ past ‘complications’ in MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 British MotoGP
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday racing hit with major schedule change
Ian Hutchinson, MLav Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
2h ago
Jonathan Wheatley at odds with Christian Horner over FIA stewards
Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley

More News

RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT racer quits team citing “trust” issue
Julian Trummer, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Facebook/Julian Trummer Racing.
RR News
2h ago
Sidecar duo injured in Monday race crash at 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dan Knight/Justin Sharp, 2025 Isle of Man TT
RR News
3h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
3h ago
Will Max Verstappen ‘think twice’ after F1 Spanish GP punishment?
Max Verstappen is one point away from a race ban
MotoGP News
4h ago
Aprilia’s Jorge Martin injury update offers clue about comeback timeline
Jorge Martin