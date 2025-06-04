Lost protege of Valentino Rossi tipped for heartwarming VR46 MotoGP reunion

Ex-pupil of Valentino Rossi's could return to VR46, according to Italian media

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

A former protege of Valentino Rossi’s is being tipped in Italy for an emotional reunion.

Nicolo Bulega was once a talent that Rossi had bet on, but their paths separated.

However, Bulega’s impressive form in the World Superbike Championship has not gone unnoticed by Ducati.

Knowing his contract expires at the end of this year, Ducati are reportedly putting together a new deal which includes tempting long-term goals.

Valentino Rossi and Nicolo Bulega to reunite?

Rossi, Bulega, 2018
Rossi, Bulega, 2018

Bulega could find himself in Rossi’s MotoGP team in 2027, GPOne report.

By signing a new deal with Ducati, he would race again in WorldSBK in 2026.

But he would also be testing MotoGP machinery in advance of 2027, when new rules and new tyres will be used.

Swapping Michelin for Pirelli is crucial, because Bulega has experience of the Pirellis from WorldSBK.

The Italian rider is admired by Ducati partly because of his low profile and preference to avoid the spotlight, the report from Italy claims.

But his results are also eye-catching. He leads Toprak Razgatlioglu at the top of the WorldSBK standings.

Bulega has finally found his feet riding a superbike - and it’s a talent which MotoGP legend Rossi foresaw.

A decade ago, he was in the Sky Racing VR46 Team in Moto3.

In seven seasons, including the final three in Moto2, Bulega rode for Rossi’s team but his results were forgettable.

Now he is a completely different proposition and commands respect within the Ducati fraternity.

Beating BMW’s Razgatlioglu to the 2025 WorldSBK title, in only his second year in the class, would be a huge statement.

But Bulega is due to sign new terms with Ducati soon, which could lead to crossing paths with Rossi again, a decade after their first meeting.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

