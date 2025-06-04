“Three teams courting” Pecco Bagnaia as Italian newspaper hints at Ducati exit

The shock prospect of Pecco Bagnaia leaving Ducati has cropped up again, with a prominent newspaper in Italy suggesting they could part ways.

Bagnaia was named as a “dream” signing in 2026 for Yamaha by Sky Italia, the MotoGP broadcaster in Italy, despite his “excellent” relationship and ongoing contract with Ducati.

But Bagnaia’s woes on the track, at odds with factory teammate Marc Marquez and Gresini’s Alex Marquez in particular, have created more headlines in his home country.

The next two MotoGP rounds, at Aragon and then at home in Mugello, are important.

“The dissatisfaction in Borgo Panigale is there,” newspaper Gazzetta writes.

“Mugello can be decisive for the evolution of the championship, especially for the relationship between rider and manufacturer.”

Bagnaia requires serious results otherwise “his divorce becomes only a matter of time” from Ducati, the newspaper sensationally claims.

The good relationship between them means they would want to cause “as little damage as possible” if there is a parting of ways.

Bagnaia, since missing out on a third championship in a row on the final day of 2024, has struggled.

The 2025 Ducati has been more problematic than expected, and the manufacturer opted against using the newest engine available before the season had started.

Although Marquez encountered challenges with his feeling at Silverstone, he tops the MotoGP standings.

Bagnaia has complained about front end feeling all year and has credited Marquez for being able to largely hide the problem in his half of the garage.

Bagnaia left Silverstone, where he crashed out, insisting he could not create miracles.

Improving such fundamental problems will not be a quick fix, though, he has been warned.

Three MotoGP teams want Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia has “three teams courting” him, should he leave Ducati, Gazzetta report.

Yamaha, already mentioned as a suitor, would love to pair him with Fabio Quartararo in an eye-catching factory duo as the next step of their rejuvenation.

The VR46 team would also welcome Bagnaia into their garage, the report says.

Bagnaia is a VR46 graduate, the first to become MotoGP champion, and retains a close relationship with Valentino Rossi.

As Ducati’s satellite team they have access to one factory bike.

“In recent days” Aprilia have emerged as a possibility, Gazzetta report.

Jorge Martin’s ongoing drama will not be resolved anytime soon. He insists, as it stands, that he wants to invoke a contractual clause to leave Aprilia at the end of this season.

Leaving his bike vacant would give Bagnaia a factory option.

“In the event of an early divorce with Ducati, it would not be a problem for Pecco to change,” the newspaper summarises.

Bagnaia is 72 points away from the championship lead.