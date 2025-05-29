Marc Marquez’s worrying “disaster” assessment of Ducati GP25 feeling

Marc Marquez issued his most concerning words so far about Ducati’s 2025 bike after the British MotoGP.

For the second grand prix in a row, the winning rider was not on a Ducati, a far cry from the manufacturer’s dominance of the past three years.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi took advantage of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to win at Silverstone on Sunday, with Marquez mitigating a bad weekend by finishing on the podium.

But his problems compared to the 2024-spec bike of Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez, who finished fourth and fifth, was stark.

Marc Marquez had 'terrible feeling' on Ducati GP25 at Silverstone

Marc Marquez

“The front tyre was a terrible feeling. I say ‘tyre’ but I don’t want to push this onto Michelin,” Marquez said.

“With the front, the feeling was a disaster.

“For that reason [on Saturday] we went to the softs, with most of the grid.

“[On Sunday] most went to the medium. We knew the medium wasn’t working well but, for some riders and some manufacturers, it was the only way to finish the race.

“That feeling was not the best one but we saved the day.

“When I went wide at Turn 9, I came back, and pushed the front tyre and rear tyre too much. On the last laps, they were finished.

“I tried to catch Johann Zarco but saw too much risk.

“I know, for Franco, the podium was important but we defended in a good way.”

Marquez had also insisted he was angry with himself for the early crash - although he got a second chance due to the chaotic restart.

He also clarified that his feeling for the original start was significantly better than for the restart, when he changed bikes and tyres.

But the issue with the GP25 are mounting.

Factory Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia has never truly got to grips with the latest version of the Desmosedici this season.

Gigi Dall’Igna has demanded that “everybody” at Ducati play their part in helping Bagnaia’s revival.

But for the first time, Marquez also found significant problems in the cold and windy conditions at Silverstone.

He was still able to extend his lead to 24 points above his brother at the top of the MotoGP standings.

MotoGP heads to Aragon next weekend where Marquez will be on home turf.