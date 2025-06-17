Secrets discovered of the Aprilia which Jorge Martin will eventually return on

The bike which Jorge Martin will eventually return on has evolved since the start of the year.

Whether his future lies with Aprilia is a separate issue, but the competitiveness of the package currently is exciting.

Marco Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP at Silverstone, proving the performance of the Aprilia RS-GP is there.

Massimo Rivola used that moment to tell Martin, his injured and wantaway star, that the bike is worth giving a chance to.

How have Aprilia improved the RS-GP?

Marco Bezzecchi

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty analysed the small changes that have improved the Aprilia.

He asked: “How did Aprilia evolve this package into a race-winning machine? Actually, not so. I spoke to Paolo Bonora.

“It was changing the weight distribution, rebalancing it. They brought new parts in terms of aero, on the seat wings, and a spoiler on the rear.

“We have heard before from other manufacturers that it’s all about stability on corner entry, and a bit of downforce.

“Paolo was saying that with [aero wings] on the sides of the seat, it improves turning.

“It’s a comment we have heard before - they need to improve stopping with the rear tyre. Marco Bezzecchi, with the medium, said he could stop good. He put the soft on, extra grip, and it makes the bike snappy. The extra grip, they cannot decelerate the way that they need to.

“They are working on the engine character. The engine is locked, there are no concessions. They are working with the torque map and electronics.

“They can play with the exhausts. SC Project are the exhaust manufacturer. They can change the outlet so both of the rear cylinders. It changes the character of the engine. “The first touch of the throttle has been an improvement.

“They are happy with the power delivery but there is more to come. As they increase the torque output it makes the bike unsteady.

“The front of the bike has remained relatively unchanged since the start of the season.

“They have stuck with a cutaway front fairing. I mentioned earlier in the year about the fuel tank changing to refuel. It’s to do with the heat. Riders at flyaway races were getting cooked, so by moving the fuel tank back, it cools the rider position.

“They added an ergonomic seat aid for Bezzecchi allowing him to hang off and support his body. It helps with turning.”

Jorge Martin has only competed at a single grand prix for Aprilia. He highsided and injured ribs and a lung in Qatar, and has been sidelined ever since.

He also crashed in pre-season testing twice, which ruled him out of the start of the season.

During his absence Martin has confirmed his intention to seek a new team in 2026.

But if the RS-GP can continue to flourish, it might turn Martin’s head.

