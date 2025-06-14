Prediction made for Jorge Martin Aprilia “mess” but "it's not completely done"

A prediction has been made about Jorge Martin’s situation with Aprilia.

The future of the MotoGP champion is up in the air, even before he has completed a single grand prix with his current employer.

Martin intends to utilise a contractual clause to allow himself to find pastures new in 2026.

“It’s a mess,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson analysed.

“You never want to see it. We were told he signed a two-year contract but we weren’t aware of the clause.

“You assumed it would naturally roll over as most do. Jorge had to evaluate if he wants to continue.

“Obviously he hasn’t even finished a race!”

Prediction about Jorge Martin Aprilia exit

There remains some doubt about what might happen next.

Jorge Martin hinted at a ‘second chance’ for both parties. Reportedly, in his contract, there exists a period where Martin and Aprilia can evaluate each other for next year. But it expired while he has been injured.

Hodgson explained: “He asked Aprilia ‘can we move it forward’. But they said ‘no we need to honour that agreement - it’s yes or no’. He said ‘no’.

“It’s not completely done. They are trying to meet half way. But they are both playing hardball and it has got messy.

“I think he’s going to leave at the end of the year.

“It’s happening all over again. He did it with KTM when he was a Moto2 rider. He switched to Pramac Ducati - which was the right thing to do.”

Martin won the 2024 MotoGP title with Pramac Ducati but it wasn’t enough to earn him the factory ride which went to Marc Marquez.

He signed for Aprilia but got badly injured in pre-season testing. Upon his late debut in Qatar, he damaged ribs and a lung in a huge highside. There is still no date for a comeback.

“It’s better with the #1 plate. It’s not been ideal for Aprilia, he’s their No1 rider to steer their development,” Hodgson said.

“He has never been slow. When he moved into MotoGP in his rookie season, he led his second race and finished on the podium.

“The problem is: he won’t be here for another month because his injuries are bad.”

In his absence, Aprilia won the British MotoGP through Marco Bezzecchi.

Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola used the moment to insist it proved they possessed a winning bike, a pointed comment in Martin’s direction.

