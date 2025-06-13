Marco Bezzecchi: Uncertainty over Jorge Martin’s future a “difficult situation” for Aprilia

Marco Bezzecchi’s Silverstone MotoGP win came amid “difficult situation” for Aprilia over Jorge Martin’s future.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Marco Bezzecchi admits the uncertainty surrounding injured team-mate Jorge Martin’s future has created a challenging atmosphere within the factory Aprilia MotoGP squad.

Martin has confirmed his plan to utilise a contractual clause to get out of his Aprilia deal and find a new home in 2026.

The MotoGP champion hasn't yet completed a grand prix for Aprilia due to a series of injuries, which continue to keep him on the shelf.

“I have to be honest with you – it’s, of course, a difficult situation for the whole team,” Bezzecchi told TNT Sports at Aragon.

“This doesn’t affect me a lot. I would like the mood to continue to be the same as it was. But regarding myself? I have no comment. It is not my business.”

Marco Bezzecchi 'wanted to give strength' to Aprilia

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Despite the uncertainty over Jorge Martin’s future, Bezzecchi turned adversity into triumph by handing Aprilia its first win – and podium - of the year at Silverstone.

“It is significant for me. I don’t want to be rude – it’s important for everyone – but for me it was incredible because I was missing this feeling for a long time,” Bezzecchi said.

“I really gave my all, even if it was tough for me. I didn’t want to show any setbacks. I wanted to give strength to the people working for us. This was the turning point for the result at Silverstone.”

But there is plenty more work ahead.

“We know that we will face other tough times. We are in a process, building performance,” he explained. “We will work, even more than at Silverstone, to confirm ourselves and use this momentum to arrive at our target as quickly as we can.”

Bezzecchi’s Aragon podium hopes ended with a nightmare 20th in qualifying, salvaging eighth place in both races.

He was then second fastest at the official Monday test.

Martin’s return date remains unclear but he is hoping to take part in a test before the MotoGP summer break.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

