Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”

Enea Bastianini hopes KTM's Aragon test progress will boost his home MotoGP chances at Mugello.

Enea Bastianini heads into his home round at Mugello this weekend hoping progress at the recent Aragon MotoGP test can help spark a turnaround in a difficult debut season with KTM.

The Italian, a seven-time MotoGP race winner for Ducati, has endured a frustrating 2025 so far, having cracked the top ten just twice since switching to KTM.

Still searching for front-end confidence and improved corner entry, Bastianini has struggled to adapt his smooth, high-corner-speed style to the RC16's more aggressive characteristics.

However, the 26-year-old found encouragement during last week’s post-race test at Aragon, where he joined fellow KTM riders in evaluating a series of aerodynamic updates.

The focus was on improving corner entry and direction change - two areas where Bastianini has repeatedly voiced concern.

“In Aragon, we found some positives to improve the change of directions and the corner entries, which are two issues I have been constantly facing since the start of the season,” said Bastianini. “So I am hoping that we will be able to feel a bit better this week.”

“Mugello is always a special race weekend for me. Racing at home in front of Italian fans, my family and friends, at such a beautiful track, is something that I am really enjoying every year.

“We are still struggling to feel fully confident with the new tyres, but I want to be able to make some progress this week to improve the grid position. 

"Let's be confident that the work done in the Aragon test will be fruitful for us, but anyway, I am excited to race in Italy!”

Bastianini finished second at Mugello last season behind then Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Tech3 KTM team manager Nicolas Goyon also highlighted qualifying as a key priority for Bastianini, whose tyre-saving style often pays off at the end of races.

“Enea will also need to find something more in qualifying,” Goyon said. “Having been on the podium last season, we know that he is fast on this track.

“The Aragon test highlighted the setup area we need to improve on, so let's focus on it, and see if Enea can make a step forward during this Brembo Grand Prix of Italy.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

