Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira respond to Toprak’s Pramac MotoGP deal

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Pramac MotoGP move puts pressure on Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller for the remaining 2026 seat.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s switch to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha for the 2026 season means either Jack Miller or Miguel Oliveira will have to make way for the Turkish star.

Although Miller joined Yamaha’s factory-backed satellite team on a single-year contract, uncertainty also surrounds Oliveira, whose second-year option has yet to be officially confirmed by Yamaha.

Both riders remained cautious when asked about Razgatlioglu’s signing ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Oliveira acknowledged that Razgatlioglu’s arrival adds an extra element of pressure regarding the second Pramac seat but insisted his focus is on delivering results.

“Well, the signing of Toprak of course brings a different element of pressure into this, let's call it, second seat for next year,” Oliveira told MotoGP.com. 

“I think we're all curious to see how Toprak does in MotoGP, but on my side I'm fully focused on the present to do the best I can with the bike and maximise my potential and the bike’s potential.”

“I believe in myself, and we'll see how the next couple of races will play out. But I'm confident that we'll start doing some good results and then the decision obviously will not be mine.”

Pressed on whether he had a deadline for clarity from Yamaha, Oliveira said: “No, you have to ask Yamaha.”

Miller also remains in the dark.

“Situation is what it is,” said the Australian. “You know as much as I do. Trying to do the best job I can do. Got a lot more races to go. We'll just try and keep your head down, bum up and plug away at it. I mean, there's not much I can do about that.”

When asked about a deadline, Miller teased other possibilities but made clear he would "love" to remain with a team he first joined as a Ducati rider from 2018-2020.

“Nothing that I'm going to tell you!” Miller responded. “There's some stuff in the works, whether it be here or other teams and so on. 

"At the end of the day, I love this project, love the people that I'm working [with], love being back in Pramac, but we'll have to wait and see.”

“Like I said, I'm just trying to do my best. I feel like we're getting stronger and stronger week-in, week-out, so we just keep focused on what's important, and that’s bringing home points.”

Yamaha Racing boss Paolo Pavesio recently confirmed the factory expects to finalise its rider line-up before next month's MotoGP summer break.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
FIA restructure sees head of sustainability and diversity sacked
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
MotoGP News
1h ago
Does Marc Marquez really care about besting Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP title tally?
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Options” confirmed in Miguel Oliveira Yamaha MotoGP contract amid 2026 doubts
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM has update for Italy MotoGP but “nothing outstanding”
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez gives his verdict on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP move
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “If I’m not competitive here, there’s a problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Italian MotoGP
NASCAR News
2h ago
Shane van Gisbergen on early NASCAR struggles: “I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1”
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
2h ago
Alex Albon explains ‘you don’t listen to me’ radio outburst at Williams
Alex Albon
MotoGP News
3h ago
“No expectations” for Ai Ogura on Italian MotoGP injury return: “I need bike time”
Ai Ogura, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi aims for qualifying improvement at Italian MotoGP: “We found something”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.