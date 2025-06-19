Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira respond to Toprak’s Pramac MotoGP deal

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s switch to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha for the 2026 season means either Jack Miller or Miguel Oliveira will have to make way for the Turkish star.

Although Miller joined Yamaha’s factory-backed satellite team on a single-year contract, uncertainty also surrounds Oliveira, whose second-year option has yet to be officially confirmed by Yamaha.

Both riders remained cautious when asked about Razgatlioglu’s signing ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Oliveira acknowledged that Razgatlioglu’s arrival adds an extra element of pressure regarding the second Pramac seat but insisted his focus is on delivering results.

“Well, the signing of Toprak of course brings a different element of pressure into this, let's call it, second seat for next year,” Oliveira told MotoGP.com.

“I think we're all curious to see how Toprak does in MotoGP, but on my side I'm fully focused on the present to do the best I can with the bike and maximise my potential and the bike’s potential.”

“I believe in myself, and we'll see how the next couple of races will play out. But I'm confident that we'll start doing some good results and then the decision obviously will not be mine.”

Pressed on whether he had a deadline for clarity from Yamaha, Oliveira said: “No, you have to ask Yamaha.”

Miller also remains in the dark.

“Situation is what it is,” said the Australian. “You know as much as I do. Trying to do the best job I can do. Got a lot more races to go. We'll just try and keep your head down, bum up and plug away at it. I mean, there's not much I can do about that.”

When asked about a deadline, Miller teased other possibilities but made clear he would "love" to remain with a team he first joined as a Ducati rider from 2018-2020.

“Nothing that I'm going to tell you!” Miller responded. “There's some stuff in the works, whether it be here or other teams and so on.

"At the end of the day, I love this project, love the people that I'm working [with], love being back in Pramac, but we'll have to wait and see.”

“Like I said, I'm just trying to do my best. I feel like we're getting stronger and stronger week-in, week-out, so we just keep focused on what's important, and that’s bringing home points.”

Yamaha Racing boss Paolo Pavesio recently confirmed the factory expects to finalise its rider line-up before next month's MotoGP summer break.