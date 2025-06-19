Andrea Dovizioso gets new MotoGP role with Yamaha

Yamaha has announced that 15-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso has signed on as a test rider and performance advisor through to the end of 2027.

Dovizioso retired from racing full-time partway through the 2022 season, following a disappointing comeback with Yamaha at the RNF squad.

Previously a three-time championship runner-up with Ducati, Dovizioso began carrying out testing duties for Yamaha last year amid injury woes for Cal Crutchlow.

The Italian has remained attached to Yamaha’s test team since, with Fabio Quartararo recently stating that the Japanese marque needed to utilise Dovizioso more.

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, Yamaha has announced that it has penned a three-year agreement with Dovizioso to bring him in as an official test rider as well as a performance advisor to “strengthen communication channels between riders and engineers”.

Dovizioso has already been a part of Yamaha’s V4 development alongside fellow test rider Augusto Fernandez.

“I'm really happy to officially announce this new connection with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. I know it represents an important step in a relationship built on mutual trust and respect,” he said.

“I feel completely comfortable in the role we've defined together with Yamaha, aimed at maximising my contribution to this important project.

“In both capacities, as test rider and rider performance Advisor, I see myself as a key link between the various players involved in the development process.

“My goal will be to create strong synergy between riders, team, and crew, drawing on my experience both on track and inside the garage.

“We're well aware that this journey will be shaped by many small details that need attention, but we also have a clear vision of the result we want to achieve, and we know the level of dedication required to get there.”

Dovizioso is seen by Yamaha as “instrumental” in bike development as a test rider, his famed analytical approach to the technical side of racing is something it hopes to exploit.

“Andrea and Yamaha have shared a strong partnership for many years now, and we are delighted to announce that he is staying with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP for three more,” Yamaha boss Paolo Pavesio said.

"Dovi is not only a MotoGP legend with superb riding skills, but he also possesses technical knowledge and can effectively give feedback to the engineers.

“This makes him an ideal test rider, for sure, but we saw the opportunity to make further use of his talents within Yamaha's MotoGP Project.

"Besides him signing on as Test Rider, which we believe is instrumental to our MotoGP bike development programme, we're also excited to see him take on the new role of Rider Performance Advisor.

“This will allow Yamaha to successfully gather crucial data and efficiently share insights between all four Yamaha MotoGP riders and the Yamaha engineers.”

There is no mention in the release of Crutchlow's future with the brand, though he is currently contracted to the end of 2026.