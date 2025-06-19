This is the special livery with which VR46 Ducati riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio will race in Sunday’s home Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

The purple and light blue colours, unveiled on Thursday morning, are based on the latest album by Italian singer Cesare Cremonini, a close friend of Valentino Rossi and the Pertamina Enduro-backed team.

“20 years ago, we met after a concert and from that moment we became closer and closer friends,” explained seven-time MotoGP champion and VR46 team owner Rossi.

“He’s a rockstar, one of the most important singers in Italy, so we wanted to do something together.

“Music and MotoGP are pure emotion; they excite millions.

"Together with Aldo Drudi, we started to think about how to put the graphics of his latest album on the MotoGP bike.

"It was not easy at all.

"However, we made a great work with Aldo and, for me, the bike is beautiful."

Cremonini explained that the colours are based on the Northern Lights.

“We united music and motorsport in a shared dream," he said. "This project is like a hug between friends who share the same passion.

"I love motorbike races and Vale loves every kind of music.

"I can’t wait to see it on my stage, displayed like a trophy at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium, but especially on the grid on the track on Sunday at Mugello.”

Special VR46 livery for the 2025 Italian MotoGP

Morbidelli, who starts the weekend holding fourth in the world championship on a GP24, said:

“Valentino and the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team give us the chance to have this livery, then it’s our turn, as riders, to try to do a great job to take these wonderful colours where they deserve to stay, as high as possible.”

di Giannantonio, riding the factory-spec GP25, added: “I am very proud of this special livery, because we have amazing colours that will give us an extra motivation.

“The goal is to fight for the podium and to have fun, it would be great to be able to celebrate with these colours.”

Both VR46 riders have made one GP podium appearance this season – Morbidelli in Argentina and di Giannantonio in COTA.

However, Morbidelli, who is currently 16 points ahead of di Giannantonio, was also promoted to third place after a post-race tyre penalty for Maverick Vinales in Qatar.

Rossi delighted his home fans with victory at Mugello for seven years in a row, from 2002-2008.

“Mugello has always been the most special race of the year because it’s the Italian GP and one of the most beautiful tracks in the world,” said Rossi.

Casey Stoner broke Rossi’s winning run with Ducati’s first Mugello victory in 2009.