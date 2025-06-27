Update on Marc Marquez's condition after two heavy crashes at Dutch MotoGP

Ducati has provided a positive update on Marc Marquez’s physical condition following to heavy crashes during Friday’s practices at the 2025 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix.

The championship leader suffered a heavy crash in FP1 when he lost the rear of his factory Ducati going through the fast Turn 15 left-hander.

As he slid across the asphalt run-off area into the gravel, he knocked his left hand, arm and elbow and immediately went to test that part of his body when he got up.

Despite the pain, Marc Marquez returned to the session on his second bike and subsequently set the fastest time of FP1.

Ducati later explained that the rear of his GP25 let go because he downshifted too quickly going through the corner, which led to the rear tyre breaking traction.

In what was a crash-strewn afternoon session, Marquez went down again towards the end of the hour’s running through the fast Turn 7 section.

This time he lost the front on the way in and needed help from the marshals after taking blows to his lower body.

Ducati confirm Marc Marquez status after Dutch MotoGP crashes

He was able to get back to the Ducati garage under his own steam and went to the medical centre for checks, which have revealed no fractures.

As such, he has been cleared to continue riding on Saturday.

“After the heavy crash in today’s Practice, Marc Marquez went to the Medical Center at the Assen circuit, where it was confirmed that he has no fractures,” a team statement read.

“The Spanish rider is only suffering from bruises to his face, finger, stomach, and left elbow (also from his morning crash).

“Marc Marquez will be able to take part in tomorrow morning’s FP2 session.”

Marquez safely made it through to Q2 at the end of Practice despite his crash.

He enters the sprint race on Saturday 40 points clear at the top of the MotoGP standings.

His brother Alex Marquez is his closest competition.