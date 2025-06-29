Update on Alex Marquez's condition after crashing out of Dutch MotoGP

Alex Marquez has broken his hand in a crash at the 2025 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix and is set for surgery in Spain this evening, in a major blow to his world championship hopes.

Running in the victory battle in the early stages, Alex Marquez was attempting an overtake on KTM's Pedro Acosta at Turn 5 when the pair rubbed shoulders on the exit.

Marquez then crashed on the exit flicking right onto the back straight in what appeared to be a touch of his front brake lever on the rear of Acosta.

He was taken to the medical centre, which revealed he has broken his hand.

Blow for Alex Marquez in MotoGP title battle

Alex Marquez

Marc Marquez won the Dutch MotoGP at Assen after his brother's crash.

He was informed about his brother's broken hand in parc ferme.

The factory Ducati rider is now 68 points ahead of the Gresini rider, who is second in the MotoGP standings.

Marc will lead the championship heading to the Sachsenring, one of his favourite circuits.

Alex has got a two-week break to rest his injury after surgery before the next race in Germany.

It is an unfortunate setback for the younger Marquez brother who is enjoying his best season in the premier class.

Riding a year-old Ducati in a satellite team, he has tamed his machine perfectly and has outpaced Bagnaia, on new machinery, all year.