2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)40m 14.072s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.635s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.666s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+6.084s
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+10.124s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+12.163s
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+18.896s
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+20.295s
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+23.687s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+23.743s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+24.251s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+24.875s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.882s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+25.065s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+49.219s
16Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+49.360s
 Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)DNF
 Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez joins Giacomo Agostini on 68 premier-class wins with a hard-fought victory over Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi in Sunday’s 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The achievement leaves only arch-rival Valentino Rossi (89) ahead of Marquez in the record books.

However, it was a bittersweet day for the Marquez family with younger brother and title runner-up Alex Marquez being diagnosed with a fracture to his left hand after tangling with Pedro Acosta.

Assen: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Sunny skies and a 26-lap distance prompted most riders to move from the soft front tyre compound, in the Sprint, to the hard. And from soft to medium at the rear.

Starting from pole and wearing a special red and white 1999 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery for Yamaha’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Fabio Quartararo was slow off the line and dropped to fifth.

A near highside for Franco Morbidelli on the exit of Turn 1 allowed Quartararo to briefly regain fourth behind race leader Bagnaia, Alex and Marc Marquez.

Marc moved into second behind Bagnaia with a Turn 1 pass on Sprint runner-up Alex, whose early woes continued when Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta also squeezed past.

Alex Marquez injury

Things got even worse for the Gresini Ducati rider when he crashed out at highspeed, moments after banging shoulders with Pedro Acosta at the Turn 5 hairpin.

The dramatic incident, probably caused by accidental contact with Marquez’s front brake, was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, who ruled no further action.

However, news later emerged that the title runner-up had suffered a fracture to his left hand, a "second metacarpal neck fracture" to be precise.

There is a "90%" chance he will undergo surgery in Madrid tonight.

Alex’s team-mate Fermin Aldeguer highsided soon after, forcing Quartararo onto the grass, with HRC’s Joan Mir caught up in the aftermath,

Bezzecchi takes the fight to Marc Marquez

Up front, Bezzecchi split the factory Ducatis with a pass on Bagnaia, with Acosta pushing the Italian off the podium soon after.

By the midway stage there was a seven-rider lead group of Marquez, Bezzecchi, Acosta, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Vinales and di Giannantonio.

As the pace increased, victory become a four-way battle with Bezzecchi matching Marquez and Bagnaia retaking third from Acosta.

A big rear side for Bezzecchi through Turn 12 showed how hard the Silverstone winner was pushing to stay in Marquez’s wheeltracks, with Bagnaia lurking half-a-second behind the Aprilia rider.

Acosta gradually lost touch with the podium contest, during what was still his best performance of the season, while Bezzecchi pushed Marquez to the flag but wasn’t quite able to attack.

Bagnaia settled into third, two-seconds behind Marquez, while Vinales almost caught Acosta for fourth.

Franco Morbidelli received a long lap penalty for not surrendering time after taking a shortcut at the final chicane while trying to hold off team-mate di Giannantonio for fifth.

Quartararo was never a contender and crossed the line in tenth for Yamaha.

Further back, rookie Somkiat Chantra scored his first MotoGP point.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month and was replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, Marc Marquez’s most successful event, takes place from July 11-13.

