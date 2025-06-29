MotoGP stewards confirm verdicts on two big clashes at Assen

MotoGP stewards confirmed their judgements on two crashes at Assen on Sunday.

The Dutch MotoGP saw two incidents in the first half of the race, one of which wiped out front-runner Alex Marquez.

Gresini rider Marquez tried to overtake KTM’s Pedro Acosta at the outside of Turn 5.

As they changed direction with Acosta defending, they made contact and Marquez’s wheel locked, sending him down and out of the race.

Marquez got back to his feet gingerly and went to the medical centre.

His injury - which is a massive setback in his championship hopes - was confirmed before he flew back to Madrid for surgery.

Separately, Fermin Aldeguer lost the rear of his Gresini Ducati at Turn 11. Although Fabio Quartararo avoided him, Joan Mir could not.

Aldeguer and Mir both crashed out of the race.

That was a big one at T11 involving @Aldeguer54 & @JoanMirOfficial 💥



MotoGP stewards opted not to take any action from either incident after reviewing them.

But they did dish out a long lap penalty to Franco Morbidelli, who short-cutted the last chicane. He was battling VR46 teammate Fabio di Giannantonio.