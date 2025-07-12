Why Germany MotoGP sprint podium was “a surprise” for Fabio Quartararo

Quartararo grabbed first sprint podium in two years in Germany

Fabio Quartararo says his podium result in the MotoGP German Grand Prix sprint was “a surprise” as he expected “to drop lap by lap” in the wet conditions.

The Yamaha rider hasn’t won a grand prix since the 2022 edition of the Sachsenring event and looked set for a tricky Saturday in changeable conditions at the German venue.

Qualifying in seventh - which in itself was a “surprise” - Fabio Quartararo made a blistering start in the 15-lap sprint and was up into the podium places after only a few corners.

Running as high as second at one stage, Quartararo was able to fend off VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio to take third - marking just his second career sprint rostrum.

Typically, the Yamaha has struggled when a rain-hit track isn’t fully wet, but Quartararo noted that he felt like he could ‘flow’ on his M1 in the conditions on Saturday.

“No, and I didn’t expect to also be qualifying in P7 to be honest,” he said when asked by motogp.com if he predicted his podium challenge.

“But in the end, it was great. A great feeling on the sprint, much better than in FP2 and qualifying. So, really pleased to be on the podium.

“I mean, we know the first lap was great for us, I had a good feeling.

“But I expected to drop lap by lap. And to be honest, I was keeping the pace pretty good and it was a surprise.

“But having the pressure of DiGia in the last laps, I made a few mistakes. But I think the conditions in the last lap were pretty tricky.

“It was still a bit wet, but when it starts to have some dry patches for us we are struggling and on the electronics we are still very far.

“But I think that is pretty nice to feel this feeling, and especially on the wet it’s difficult to have a flowing feeling and today I had it and I hope we can keep it for a long time.”

Quartararo believes he could have fended off eventual winner Marc Marquez harder when the Ducati rider came through at the start of lap nine.

But the Frenchman felt he would only lose himself time against the chasing Di Giannantonio in fourth.

“It was tough because especially I knew Marc was faster than me because he was recovering six or seven tenths per lap, and I heard it on the right,” he said.

“I could cross and overtake again maybe on Turn 1.

“But it didn’t really matter. I didn’t want to lose more time because DiGia was behind. So, next lap he was nearly crashing but it was a really nice race.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

