Takaaki Nakagami injured, Augusto Fernandez penalised after Brno MotoGP Sprint clash

A “big impact” during Saturday’s Brno Sprint has ruled Takaaki Nakagami out of Sunday’s race, with Augusto Fernandez handed a long lap penalty.

Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

Takaaki Nakagami has been ruled out of Sunday’s Czech Republic MotoGP at Brno following a “big impact” with Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez during Saturday’s Sprint race.

The incident occurred at Turn 3 on lap two, when Fernandez, running 21st, slammed into Nakagami, standing in for the injured Somkiat Chantra at LCR Honda.

The heavy contact flung both factory test riders to the ground.

Fernandez immediately went to check on Nakagami, who initially appeared to have escaped any serious injury. 

However, the Japanese was later diagnosed with a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) tear in his right knee.

An LCR statement confirmed: “What was first believed to be a minor contusion was later diagnosed as a PCL tear in his right knee. An MRI scan will be performed to confirm the extent of the injury... As a result, Takaaki Nakagami will not take part in Sunday’s race at Brno.”

Nakagami, who finished sixth in the wet Le Mans Sprint earlier this season as an HRC wild-card, explained:

“Augusto hit me at the apex. I had a big impact and damaged my right knee. At first, I didn’t feel much pain, but later it started to feel really strange.

“After checks at the Medical Centre, they found a ligament injury. So, unfortunately, I’m unfit for tomorrow and will return to Japan for further examination.”

"Sorry to Taka"

Fernandez, who qualified in last place, two positions behind Nakagami, was handed a long lap penalty for the incident by the FIM MotoGP Stewards, as a first offence.

"First of all, I want to say 'Sorry' to Takaaki Nakagami and also to my team, because it was my mistake," said Fernandez.

"The riders ahead of me braked earlier than I expected, and I got sucked in by the slipstream. I knew I was going to have contact with Taka, so I tried to put the bike on the ground before the impact to make it smoother. 

"All in all, it was a hard day. Because we had no dry track time yesterday, we had to do everything this morning. Still, I wasn't super far. Even though I'm last on the grid, I was about 1s from Fabio's qualifying lap, which is not so bad on a 2-minute track. 

"I felt confident I could do a good Sprint race, or at least get some information for tomorrow, but it ended early for me. Sorry again to Taka."

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “battled” with Marc Marquez tear-off on Czech MotoGP Sprint start
8m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Takaaki Nakagami injured, Augusto Fernandez penalised after Brno MotoGP Sprint clash
29m ago
Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati wrongly gave him tyre warning in Czech MotoGP sprint
55m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini Sprint podium surprise: "Incredible! After that bacteria… I’m faster!"
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on “super nice” Czech MotoGP Sprint: “Not normal that Marc lets you pass”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
"So far so good" for Andretti who take 1-2 in IndyCar Toronto Practice Two
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “didn’t know I was under investigation” after Brno MotoGP sprint win
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announces plans for new 76,000 ft facility
1h ago
Christian Rasmussen at Toronto.