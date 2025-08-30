Giacomo Agostini confesses the reason he hasn’t given Pecco Bagnaia a pep talk

Giacomo Agostini has a justification for not speaking to Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

Giacomo Agostini chose not to dish out advice to Pecco Bagnaia this season.

The MotoGP legend has watched as a fellow champion from Italy had badly struggled and sunk to his lowest ebb.

The entire field has been dominated by Marc Marquez but there was a higher expectation on his factory Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia.

Giacomo Agostini opted against a pep talk for Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Agostini has explained why he has not spoken to Bagnaia.

“No, because it’s better than he is [calm] with no pressure,” Agostini insisted.

“In life sometimes you have a very negative moment. After, maybe, it is better, I hope.”

Agostini added: “It is a difficult season for him. He has not been lucky, because sometimes there are problems which were not his fault.

“I hope he battles with Marc for the spectators and the show. We need people to stay with Marc.”

Marquez is set to win the 2025 MotoGP championship, which will be his ninth title in all classes.

Agostini has 15 titles overall including eight in the premier class. He ruled in the 1960s and 1970s most notably on an MV Agusta, but also with a Yamaha.

The legend from Italy previously implored his countrymen not to boo Marquez, who won the Italian MotoGP but was not welcomed by many of the fans in attendance.

Bagnaia was the first Italian MotoGP champion since his mentor Valentino Rossi when he won in 2022.

He racked up two in a row and only missed out on a third on the final day of last season.

But he has struggled badly with the GP25, a lack of front end feeling being the foundation for a poor season.

The wildest claims coming from Italian media have linked Bagnaia with an exit to Yamaha in 2026.

But he retains the faith of Ducati and is contracted for 2026, again alongside Marquez.

Gigi Dall’Igna said earlier this month that they must “confront disappointment” in order to turn around Bagnaia’s woes.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

