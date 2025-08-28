Aleix Espargaro gets “rehab vibes” 10 days after vertebrae fractures

Aleix Espargaro is back in training mode, ten days after fracturing two vertebrae in a cycling accident.

Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)
Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)

Aleix Espargaro has begun rehabilitation just ten days after fracturing two vertebrae in a cycling accident.

The HRC test rider had been due to make his LCR Honda debut at last weekend’s Hungarian MotoGP, standing in for the injured Somkiat Chantra.

But after travelling to Balaton Park, Espargaro was declared unfit to ride on Thursday and promptly returned to Barcelona, where scans revealed the full extent of his injuries.

“Rehab vibes! 10 days after breaking two vertebrae… Starting to move again,” Espargaro wrote in an update on social media.

“Low carbs diet, coffee x2, training smart, and spending hours on rehab machines. Step by step, stronger every day!”

It remains unclear whether rookie Chantra, who needed surgery for knee ligament damage in a pre-summer break training crash, will finally be able to return at next weekend’s Catalan round.

If not, LCR could again face a replacement headache, with Espargaro’s fellow HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami also recovering from ligament injuries.

If fit enough, Espargaro - who has made three race appearances as a HRC wild-card and stand-in so far this year - boasts a strong record at his home Montmelo track, including a perfect Aprilia double in 2023, plus a Sprint win at last year’s event.

He then signed off his full-time MotoGP career with a pair of top-five finishes at circuit, in the rescheduled season finale.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pledges to have more ‘fun’ after Ferrari pressure admission
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers rare defence of Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles
7m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro gets “rehab vibes” 10 days after vertebrae fractures
12m ago
Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)
F1 News
Fernando Alonso confident Alex Palou can “adapt very quickly” to F1
42m ago
Alex Palou
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s verdict on Sergio Perez is good news for Cadillac
42m ago
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
“Hopping” hurts Brad Binder’s chances “but what can you do?”
53m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell dismisses Lewis Hamilton’s “I am useless” comment as “nonsense”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Somebody will beat me with the same bike” in future
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
George Russell provides update on F1 contract negotiations with Mercedes
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to Jolyon Palmer’s ‘luck’ criticism in 2025 F1 title race
2h ago
Lando Norris