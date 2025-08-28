Luca Marini: Diogo Moreira to Honda? “He will have a very good package”

It might not be official but Honda’s 2026 MotoGP line-up looks confirmed, with Luca Marini set to extend his stay at the factory HRC team and Moto2 title contender Diogo Moreira joining LCR alongside Johann Zarco.

The Japanese manufacturer saw off competition from Yamaha to secure the services of 21-year-old Moreira, who is currently battling for the Moto2 crown in only his second season in the intermediate class.

Quizzed on Moreira’s anticipated arrival during the Balaton Park weekend, Marini said:

“I think he's a very good rider, it’s a good opportunity for him. Let's see.

“I think for sure he will be super fast and super strong, our bike is quite easy to learn at the beginning and has a good potential.

“And especially I think next year he will have a very good package compared to previous years.”

Contract length crucial

Moreira is set to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra, who has been linked with a move to WorldSBK next season.

Chantra’s team-mate Zarco ended Honda’s MotoGP win drought with an emotional home victory at Le Mans.

Although Zarco had been pushing for a factory promotion - and remains Honda’s top rider in the world championship standings, also adding a Suzuka 8 Hours victory - Marini prevailed in the aftermath of Jorge Martin staying at Aprilia.

However, the length of Honda’s new MotoGP contracts will be closely watched.

Moreira is believed to have been swayed by the promise of a multi-year deal that includes a future factory seat, should he meet performance clauses.

Therefore, if Marini gets another two-year HRC deal, it suggests Moreira being lined up to join the Italian for 2027, at current team-mate Joan Mir’s expense.

However, if Marini only signs a one-year extension, the second HRC seat would remain fully open for the start of the new 850cc era.

The range of possibilities could then include a new Marini or Mir deal, the arrival of Zarco, or a renewed attempt to sign an outside star such as Martin.