Jorge Martin explains why he has "much more motivation" than at Ducati

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says developing the Aprilia into a winner has brought “more enjoyment” than “just winning races” like in previous years.

The Spaniard enjoyed his strongest weekend of the season last time out in Hungary, as he was able to brush aside a poor qualifying to fight through to fourth in the grand prix.

It came as the Aprilia, once again, led the race and eventually finished on the podium with Marco Bezzecchi, maintaining the Italian brand’s best of the rest tag behind Ducati.

Jorge Martin: "I am back!"

Having competed in just four rounds this season, Jorge Martin says he still needs time to adapt to the Aprilia still but believes “I am back”.

“I think today I feel like I’m back, personally,” he said after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I could set a strong pace for 26 laps, which is not easy on a tricky track. And for sure I still need time with this bike.

“I am the same ‘Martinator’ as last year. The bike is much better than last year, so it’s just a matter of time before we can put everything together and we can fight for victories.”

After Ducati elected to promote Marc Marquez to its factory team alongside Pecco Bagnaia over Martin for 2025, the latter walked away from the best bike on the grid to join Aprilia.

But he says now the challenge he has in building the Aprilia into a winning bike is far greater than what he had previously on the Ducati, where he was capable of fighting for wins every week.

“Last year I had the hunger for winning the title, and that was great,” he said.

“But now, thinking a bit about my history, the challenge to bring Aprilia to winning gives me much more motivation and enjoyment than just winning races.

“So, the day I win with Aprilia will be fantastic. It will be super. I hope we will arrive.”

Martin will remain with Aprilia until at least the end of 2026 despite a contract dispute with the brand earlier this year.