One MotoGP rookie has struggled of late, but his team sees “clear progress”

Trackhouse MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio says the Aprilia satellite outfit can “clearly see” rookie Ai Ogura making improvements in recent races despite poor results.

The reigning Moto2 world champion made a strong start to his MotoGP debut at the start of the 2025 campaign, as he managed fifth in the Thai Grand Prix and fourth in the sprint at Buriram.

He breached the top 10 three mores times over the next five grands prix before a leg injury at the British Grand Prix stunted his progress and sidelined him for two rounds.

A return at the Italian Grand Prix yielded a 10th-place finish, but that remains his most recent top 10 result.

Since Italy, Ai Ogura has struggled to qualify higher than 19th, with his best finish in that time an 11th at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

But coming to this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, Davide Brivio believes the team is seeing steps forward for Ogura.

“Barcelona is one of the classic appointments for MotoGP and everybody is looking forward to get there,” Brivio said in a preview for the Catalan Grand Prix.

“It’s a track that everybody knows well and most of the MotoGP riders are waiting for, therefore the competition will be very high between all.

“Of course, we have some good memories from last year in June when we were there, especially from the Sprint race.

“It didn’t go well in November in the cold temperatures but, as for everybody, it’s a great track for Raul [Fernandez].

“Also, Ai knows it very well. We are going there, well aware of the progress we’re making, even if in Balaton Park Raul couldn’t show his progress that he had in the last Grand Prix.

“Ai showed us some speed, which didn’t reflect in the results yet, but we could clearly see it.

“So, let’s try to capitalise on the momentum of Raul and the progress that Ai is doing after his injury and we’ll of course try our best.”

2024 sprint near-miss means nothing for Raul Fernandez at Barcelona

Raul Fernandez returns to the Catalan Grand Prix a year on from his near-miss, where he crashed out of the lead.

He managed sixth in the grand prix a day later for his best result of the 2024 season, though struggled to 18th in the Solidarity Grand Prix at the same circuit.

The Spaniard is on a strong run of seven top 10s in the last nine grands prix, though suffered a non-finish in Hungary having battled all weekend with a lack of confidence in his Aprilia.

Returning to Barcelona, he says his mixed form at the track last year as well as his struggles in Hungary make a clear prediction difficult.

“Barcelona will be the next grand prix in Spain and it always feels special to be back on home soil,” he said.

“Last year, we had two rounds there and the second one was quite difficult, so we can’t have any clear expectations.

“We have to go there, work hard and try to find the confidence again because in Balaton we lost this good feeling a bit.

“The idea is to be back in Montmelo, do our best and try to enjoy myself again on the bike.

“It’s going to be a nice weekend for us, it’s a really good track for our bike and for me, but we shouldn’t think too much about this. Let’s go and try to enjoy again.”