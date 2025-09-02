Franco Morbidelli’s MotoGP future revealed, leaving only two 2026 rides left

VR46 has confirmed Franco Morbidelli for MotoGP 2026

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati MotoGP team has announced it has re-signed Franco Morbidelli for the 2026 season, completing its line-up for the upcoming year.

The three-time grand prix winner and 2020 championship runner-up joined his mentor Rossi’s team for this season on a year-old Ducati, having raced with Pramac last year.

With more experience on the Desmosedici, Franco Morbidelli has enjoyed a much stronger 2025 campaign, which has yielded two grand prix podiums (in Argentina and Qatar) and a brace of sprint rostrums (in Qatar and Hungary).

After 14 rounds, Morbidelli is sixth in the standings and leads his VR46 team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio - who is on a factory bike - by seven points.

Morbidelli’s place at the VR46 team for 2026 has been seen as a formality in recent weeks.

However, his seat had been subject to intense speculation linking Pedro Acosta to the satellite Ducati team at the height of his frustrations with KTM.

After teasing the announcement early on Tuesday morning, VR46 has now formally confirmed Morbidelli’s renewal for 2026.

2026 grid left with just two vacancies after Morbidelli signing

With news of Morbidelli’s new contract at VR46 following confirmation from Honda on Monday that it will be retaining Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, just two seats remain to be filled on the 2026 grid.

Honda is set to announced Moto2 star Diogo Moreira as an LCR rider for the 2026 season as replacement for the struggling Somkiat Chantra.

And at Pramac Yamaha, all signs point to Jack Miller being chosen to partner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Yamaha is understood to have offered Moreira a deal for 2026 to join Pramac, while fellow Moto2 frontrunner Manuel Gonzalez had also been in the frame.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

