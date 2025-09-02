“Important” return to scene of MotoGP title win coming for Jorge Martin

The reigning MotoGP champion looks ahead to the Catalan Grand Prix

Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2025 Solidarity MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2025 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin believes this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix and the return to the scene of his MotoGP title win will be “important” in continuing his adaptation to the Aprilia.

The Spaniard made history last year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the Solidarity Grand Prix when he became the first satellite rider to win the MotoGP title.

A few days later, Barcelona also acted as the backdrop to his debut ride on the factory Aprilia during the post-race test.

Since that weekend last November, Jorge Martin has gone through numerous injury battles, as well as a contract dispute with Aprilia before returning to race action full-time at the Czech Grand Prix.

Last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix marked a major step for Martin, who came from 16th on the grid to fourth on the Sunday with pace good enough to challenge for the podium.

Now coming to a track where he has prior Aprilia knowledge, albeit on a bike that has developed significantly since that point, he views the Catalan Grand Prix as “important” in his continued progress.

“I can’t wait to get to Barcelona,” he said.

“I have many fond memories from last year.

“This is a track that I really like, where I have always done well in recent years.

“I’m beginning to feel more comfortable on the bike now, and I think that this will be an important race for continuing to build confidence, gain familiarity with the bike, and carry on with our path following the same approach we had in Balaton.”

Aprilia comes to the 15th round of the season off the back of a consistent podium haul since Marco Bezzecchi won the British Grand Prix at the end of May.

Since then, Bezzecchi has stood on the rostrum at Assen, was laps away from another at the Sachsenring before a crash, and is now on a run of three podiums since Brno.

All of this has kept Aprilia second in the standings, while recently championship leader Marc Marquez admitted he is wary about the Italian brand’s growing threat.

The factory Aprilia squad will have three riders present this weekend, as tester Lorenzo Savadori makes a wildcard appearance alongside Martin and Bezzecchi.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Andrew Irwin would “love to win a race again” at Donington BSB
3m ago
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to attempt riding at Catalan MotoGP despite injury
32m ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri insists his lead over Lando Norris is far from “comfortable”
57m ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s team “truly deserves” more “great days” in MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on “not so clear” F1 future after Red Bull axe
1h ago
Liam Lawson

More News

F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve’s advice to Lewis Hamilton on when to retire from F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
The WorldSBK record on the line for Toprak Razgatlioglu at Magny-Cours
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Is a mentality shift coming for Marc Marquez after he wins MotoGP title?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
BSB News
Danny Kent BSB future in question after Mar-Train Yamaha announcement
3h ago
Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains Dutch GP F1 issue: ‘Safety Car was faster than me’
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda ahead of Kimi Antonelli