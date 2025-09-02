Is a mentality shift coming for Marc Marquez after he wins MotoGP title?

Marquez talks on whether he will change his approach to races or not

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Runaway MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says he will start thinking about 2026 once he is world champion, but suggests he won’t change his approach in the final rounds.

After 14 events in 2025, the factory Ducati rider is 175 points clear in the championship and can win it as early as next weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix if he scores 47 points or more over the next two rounds.

Marc Marquez has won 10 grands prix already and 13 sprints, with a seventh premier class title seemingly now a formality.

With an early coronation likely, questions have already turned to 2026 and if he plans to use the final rounds of this season after his title win to prepare.

Speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, he says he will not change his approach with a view to next year and wants to “keep all the races on the same way because it will be the best way to start ’26”.

“First of all, I need to close the championship,” he said.

:Every time it looks closer and closer. But I want to close it. And then when I will close ’25, we will start ’26.

“I mean, one by one. First of all we need to close ’25, then we will start ’26.

“I don’t want to lose this momentum, the way that I have the mentality now.

“It’s true that I’m fast, but in the past I was fast but doing more mistakes.

“Now it looks like I have the situations more under control. But always you are on the limit, always you can do a mistake.

“But for that reason, I want to keep all the races on the same way because it will be the best way to start ’26. But still there are a lot of races to go. And still ’27 is far away.”

The last time Marquez won the world title, in 2019, he took three more grand prix victories after his coronation and a further podium.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

