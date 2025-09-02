Valentino Rossi’s team “truly deserves” more “great days” in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli believes the VR46 MotoGP team “truly deserves” more of the “great days” it has already experienced this year through his results.

Earlier on Tuesday 2 September, Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team announced it had re-signed Franco Morbidelli for the 2026 season.

It ended months of speculation that the squad could replace him with Pedro Acosta, who met with VR46 during the summer.

Morbidelli has enjoyed a solid 2025 on the 2024-spec Ducati, scoring four podiums in total across sprints and grands prix.

Ahead of this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, he is sixth in the points ahead of factory-supported team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio - who also has four podiums to his credit.

Speaking on his new deal, Morbidelli said: “My love for this team is very deep.

“I feel great here and have an amazing relationship with every single member.

“It will be a pleasure to race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team next year as well.

“It’s fantastic to announce something so special.

“I hope to experience many more great days like the ones we’ve had this year, because we truly deserve it.

“We have almost a year and a half ahead of us to keep showing the great potential we have together.

“I want to thank the whole team, with Vale, Uccio [Salucci], and Pablo [Nieto] leading the way, the partners, the VR46 Riders Academy, and my people.”

Despite being one of the earliest members of the VR46 Academy, 2025 marks the first time in his career that Morbidelli has actually raced for Rossi’s team.

Morbidelli was the Academy’s first world champion, its first rider to reach MotoGP and its first to win a premier class grand prix.