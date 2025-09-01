Honda’s 2026 factory MotoGP line-up confirmed after months of rumours

Luca Marini will remain with Honda for 2026

Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Honda has announced that Luca Marini will remain with its factory team for the 2026 MotoGP season, following months of intense speculation over the outfit’s line-up.

The Italian was chosen as Marc Marquez’s replacement for the factory squad last year and signed a two-year deal with Honda.

Enduring a difficult first campaign on an uncompetitive RC213V, the 2025 season has been much stronger for Luca Marini.

Despite missing several rounds with injury from a Suzuka 8 Hours test crash, Marini is 13th in the standings and enjoyed his best weekend ever with the brand last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix where he finished fifth in the main race and fourth in the sprint.

“I am very happy to make this announcement and remain with Honda HRC,” he said.

“We have just been working on a few final details, both HRC’s management and myself have been aligned on the future for quite a while.

“I am completely invested in this project and determined to help Honda return to the front in the MotoGP World Championship.

“Since joining the team in 2024, we have continued to improve and work together in an ever-improving way.

“Working with a factory, and especially a factory like Honda HRC, gives you huge motivation as a rider.

“We have had a good season so far and the focus remains to continue improving until the very last lap in Valencia.”

Marini contract ends months of intense Honda speculation

Marini’s place at the factory team came under threat in the middle of the year as the marque looked to be a central figure in the rider market.

Initially, KTM’s Pedro Acosta was linked to a potential factory Honda move for next year as he grew increasingly frustrated at the troubles he was having on the RC16.

Honda then became linked in a shock contract dispute between Jorge Martin and Aprilia, with the reigning champion’s manager confirming in June that HRC was an option for him.

The Japanese marque repeatedly denied it had made Martin an offer.

The dispute was eventually settled between Martin and Aprilia, with both now seeing out the second year of their deal in 2026.

This ultimately paved the way for Marini - who is popular at Honda due to his analytical approach to bike development - to remain for 2026.

LCR’s Johann Zarco had openly expressed his desire to move to the factory Honda squad next year, though this announcement all but confirms he will be staying put.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

