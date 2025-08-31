Fermin Aldeguer sets the record straight about Pedro Acosta relationship

We’ve seen great MotoGP rivalries that define the sport over the years, and as the old guards make way for the younger generation, there is a potential big rivalry in the future.

One of them is Fermin Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta. Both riders came up through MotoGP in the last two years – Acosta in 2024, Aldeguer this year – and they come from the same region of Spain; Murcia. But, their path to prime-time is a little bit different.

Different roads, same destination

Acosta’s rise in the Grand Prix paddock was meteoric, El Tiburon winning the Moto3 title as a rookie back in 2021. He then won the Moto2 Championship in his second year in the category at 2023, creating buzz around him when promoted to the top class. Meanwhile, Aldeguer’s journey is slightly different.

While Acosta conquered Moto3, Aldeguer dominated Moto2 CEV in 2021, while also racing in MotoE and Moto2 before securing full-time seat in the middle class with Boscoscuro in 2022. After three strong seasons, he was promoted to MotoGP with Ducati as a factory-contracted rider, riding for Gresini Racing this year.

Both riders battled each other this year, most notably at Red Bull Ring when Aldeguer beat Acosta on his way to second in the Austrian Grand Prix, Acosta had to settle in fourth.

During an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Aldeguer claims that he has no problem with Acosta

“Same. Just the same,” Aldeguer when pressed about his relationship with fellow Murcian racer, Acosta.

“Basically, there has never been any problem between us. It's just a rivalry. It's a matter of character.

“I congratulated him on his podiums (in Brno). I swear I don't have any problem, and I think that the one who has to change the way I see it a little is him and his environment.”

Aldeguer was asked who was superior between him and Acosta, and he replied: “As a talent, me. As a worker, he.”

The Murcian Wave

Fermin Aldeguer

Beside Aldeguer and Acosta, Murcia is also home to future MotoGP stars like Maximo Quiles and Alvaro Carpe, both now riding in Moto3 as rookies.

Giving his verdict about his junior in the Grand Prix paddock, Aldeguer said Quiles is better than Carpe, as the result speaks for themselves.

Despite missing for races, as he needs to be 17 to have a debut in Grand Prix, Quiles has already won two races. Meanwhile, Carpe only has two second-placed finishes as his best result so far.

Both are contending for Rookie of The Year award, and after 14 races, Quiles now stands third with 164 points, while Carpe lies sixth with 146 points.

“Quiles and Carpe are having a season. Quiles has stood out a little more because he has done fewer races and with better results,” Aldeguer said.