Alex Marquez with Marc Marquez in red? “All riders want an official contract"

Alex Marquez is enjoying his best MotoGP season, eclipsing his previous achievements with 18 podiums from 24 races, including a grand prix victory at Jerez and a Sprint win at Silverstone.

“We're watching the best version of Alex Marquez. This, I'm sure,” Alex told MotoGP.com.

“It’s my best season so far. And not a small difference. A huge difference compared to the Alex that we saw in the past.

“This bike has given me the confidence to be fast and to be solid, especially to be constant. That was a little bit my weakest point in the past years.”

Riding the year-old Gresini Ducati GP24, Marquez has amassed 280 points from 14 rounds, over 100 above his previous best MotoGP season total.

In previous editions of the Sprint era, such a tally would have kept Alex firmly in title contention.

But 2025 has been dominated by his older brother Marc, whose 14-race unbeaten run has carried him to a 175-point advantage.

Factory chance for 2027?

While a challenge to Marc’s dominance is out of reach, the Marquez brothers are on course to deliver an historic one-two in the standings. Alex currently sits second, 52 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia.

Finishing as best of the rest would further strengthen his case for a factory contract in 2027, but Alex insists he is focused on the present.

“In this sport, you can never relax. You can have a lot of credit in one race, and after three bad results, everybody forgets what you are doing,” he said.

“We'll see next year on the contract, if we have credit or not!

“All riders want to have an official contract, or be in an official team. What I'm having here in this [Gresini] team is something super special.

“So it’s not just to go to a factory team. It’s always a project, which people you will have around you. It’s all the package, and it’s something that I will need to think about if the chance arrives.

“But at the moment, I'm enjoying too much to think about the future. I struggled a lot in the past, and now that I'm enjoying it, I don’t want to think about what will happen in one year and a half.”

“When you are behind Marc, it's like school”

Alex has no illusions about his championship chances but insists he is learning from the benchmark set by his brother.

“I think we don't have the package to try to win the title,” he admitted. “We don't have the responsibility to try to win, for example, like Marc, who is with an official team and especially official bikes.

“It’s the first time that I was there in that situation, of trying to fight for a World Championship in MotoGP. So I just try to learn from that, but especially to learn from the best, that is Marc.

“He knows how to approach every weekend, every session, every condition. The Marc of 2025, I think, is in the same level as 2019.

“When you are behind him, it's like you are in school, trying to take notes about what he is doing better. So I just try to make myself even stronger.

“Forgetting that he's my brother, it's tough to have a rival like Marc. He's one of the best in history. We'll see when he retires how many titles he will have… he has a good advantage over me.”

