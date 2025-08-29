Fabio Quartararo makes his feelings clear on Yamaha keeping Jack Miller

Fabio Quartararo has underlined the importance of Jack Miller’s V4 experience as Yamaha closes in on confirming the Australian for a second season at Pramac.

Although no official announcement has yet been made regarding Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2026 team-mate, Miller now looks set to retain the seat.

The Australian is the second-best Yamaha rider in the world championship standings, albeit seven places behind Quartararo in tenth. He also has the next best results after the Frenchman, with a pair of fifth places.

But it is Miller’s prior knowledge of Honda, Ducati and KTM V4 machinery that Quartararo feels is vital, with Yamaha preparing to debut a V4 MotoGP bike in 2026.

“I don't know what is [the decision] with Pramac, but I think it's great to keep Jack, because he's the one who has much more experience with the V4,” Quartararo said in Hungary.

“I mean, I never rode a V4. Alex [Rins, team-mate] rode a Honda for half a year, then got injured. Toprak never rode a MotoGP bike.

“So you have to keep one guy that has experience with a V4, I think.”

Fabio Quartararo asks Yamaha to focus on V4

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha’s V4 prototype will make its race debut at Misano in September, in the hands of test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Quartararo will then try the bike himself during the post-race Monday test.

Yamaha insists it has yet to decide if the V4 will replace the current inline-four in 2026, stressing that the new machine must prove more competitive.

Quartararo, however, believes the factory has already shifted its focus.

“They have to focus on one thing. Because I think it's already difficult to make one thing well,” he said.

“So I hope they are fully focused on the V4, because we have no new things to come with the four Inline.”

While Miller looks set to stay at Pramac alongside Razgatlioglu, team-mate Miguel Oliveira - who has previously raced KTM and Aprilia V4s - has been linked with a potential Aprilia test rider role.

After missing out on Diogo Moreira to Honda, another Moto2 star, title leader Manuel Gonzalez, was then also linked with the Pramac ride.

That appeared to test Miller's patience. However, his multi-race winning experience on other bikes proved decisive, with a final decision thought to have been taken during meetings at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, is expected to stay in the intermediate class.