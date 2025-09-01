Johann Zarco’s MotoGP future secured as 2026 grid nears completion

The LCR MotoGP team has confirmed that Johann Zarco will remain with the satellite Honda squad on works machinery in 2026, as he pens a two-year deal.

The Frenchman, who turned 35 this year, swapped Ducati machinery for Honda at the end of the 2023 season to join the LCR team.

Johann Zarco’s contract was initially for two years and is directly with Honda, ensuring him works machinery.

In his two seasons with the brand, he has emerged for much of that time as its leading light, finishing the 2024 campaign as its best-placed rider and ending its win drought earlier this year at the French Grand Prix.

From the start of the year, Zarco was open about his ambitions to move to the factory team, though in recent months it has looked increasingly certain that he would remain with LCR.

This looked all but guaranteed earlier on Monday 1 September when HRC announced it would be keeping Luca Marini at its works team for 2026.

LCR has now confirmed Zarco will stay put until the end of 2027 and keeps his status as a factory rider.

“I’m very pleased to confirm that I will stay with LCR for the next two years,” he said.

“This is important because we have big goals to achieve and great opportunities looking ahead to 2027.

“When I signed with Honda at the end of 2023, I didn’t expect to find that second wind, which gave me the energy to secure another two-year contract with them.

“We already achieved one victory with Lucio and the team, and it would be fantastic to experience that again, so we are determined to keep pushing for strong results.

“Over the past two years, Honda has provided LCR with great support, and we believe we can continue growing and developing the bike through our hard work.

“I’d like to thank HRC, LCR, and everybody supporting us.”

The second LCR seat is still to be finalised, but rumours suggest Moto2 star Diogo Moreira has signed with Honda to replace the struggling Somkiat Chantra next season.

Just three seats are now to be confirmed on the 2026 grid, with the second LCR ride, the second spot at Pramac Yamaha and the second place at VR46 Ducati not yet finalised.

However, these are set to go to Moreira, Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli respectively.