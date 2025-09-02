Pedro Acosta told to be “more methodical”: “There’s still a lot of space for improvement”

Pedro Acosta should be “more methodical” in his quest for success in MotoGP, Casey Stoner says.

Acosta heads to this weekend’s (5–7 September) Catalan MotoGP having scored four podiums in the last six races, including Sprints, but after a start to the season that saw him struggling to assert himself as the clear primary rider within the KTM stable.

Stoner thinks that a more thoughtful approach to racing from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider would benefit him instead of relying so much on his talent.

“Every rider is different, the way they ride is different: some people ride on confidence, some people ride more methodically and more with their mind,” Casey Stoner told MotoGP.com.

“I’ve still seen Pedro [Acosta] sometimes find it difficult to beat some of the teammates on the same bike. So, as much as we know he’s an incredible talent, there’s still a lot of space for improvement in that area.

“I think you need to be really dominating everyone on the same manufacturer unless they’re all towards the front.

“We’ve seen what he can do and what he can achieve, and then you have weekends where he’s really struggling to overcome some of the people on the same bike.

“So, I would like to see him be a little bit more methodical and use less of the talent, and try to find a way to keep that gap, I suppose, over the rest of the people out on the same bike.

“In that moment, then, you can probably find a way to move forward a little bit more consistently.”