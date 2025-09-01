Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy announces new rider signing

After reducing its numbers in recent years, Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy has announced a new official signing.

The chosen rider is young Italian Lorenzo Pritelli, who currently leads the CIV Pre-Moto3 championship with three victories from the opening four rounds.

“Becoming part of VR46 Riders Academy is a dream come true,” said Pritelli.

“An important step for my growth, surrounded by people who share the same passion and determination as me.

“Thank you to the entire Academy staff for this incredible opportunity. Now it’s time to work even harder.”

VR46 Riders Academy CEO Carlo Casabianca added: “We’re very happy with Lorenzo’s entrance into the Academy.

"For us it’s important to continue the work of developing young talents and with Lorenzo we think there are all the prerequisites to embark on a good path together.”

The Academy, founded by nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi to assist Franco Morbidelli’s career in 2013, currently boasts four premier-class riders in the form of double champion Francesco Bagnaia, plus Morbidelli, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Other current members include Celestino Vietti in Moto2 and Matteo Gabarrini in the European Talent Cup, while Andrea Migno has transitioned from rider to coach and video analyst.

The Academy also has its own Ducati-backed MotoGP team, running Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio. However, Diggia is not an official Academy member.

