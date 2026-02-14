Ducati MotoGP team manager Davide Tardozzi believes Pecco Bagnaia is “completely different” compared to last year, likening him to how he was in 2024.

The double world champion endured his worst season in factory Ducati colours last year, as he struggled to find consistent form on the GP25.

Pecco Bagnaia only won two grands prix and was a distant fifth in the standings, as team-mate Marc Marquez dominated on identical machinery to claim a seventh world title.

The Italian’s slump came a year on from when he won 11 grands prix (the same as Marquez managed in 2025) and narrowly missed out on a third successive championship.

But, over the winter, Tardozzi believes Bagnaia’s attitude has changed again to be more like the champion he was previously.

“At the beginning of the year, when he returned from the winter break, I found a completely different Pecco, with a different mentality,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“Reminiscent of the 2024 version.

“So, I think Pecco is going to be a very tough rival to beat in the upcoming races.

“He's a very intelligent person, so we talk a lot with him, Gigi [Dall'Igna] in particular, and I think that since the Valencia test, he's already regained the right mental attitude.

“We're very happy; we know we have a very competitive Pecco.”

Bagnaia’s key complaint on the GP25 was a lack of confidence on the front end, though he felt this was already improved when he tried the first version of the GP26 in the Valencia test last November.

That feedback continued into last week’s Sepang test, with Bagnaia producing an encouraging sprint simulation.

Despite Bagnaia coming into the new campaign looking stronger than he did last year, his time with Ducati appears to be nearing its end.

The factory squad looks set to field a line-up of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in 2027, with Bagnaia linked to seats elsewhere.

After the Sepang test, the strongest rumours suggest he could join fellow VR46 Academy member Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia next season.

