KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa has dropped a big hint about a major 2027 MotoGP signing, stating “Ducati has made a good move”, amid strong rumours of a Pedro Acosta deal.

With almost all contracts up for renewal at the end of this season, 2026 was already expected to be a wild year in terms of rider market moves.

Barely a month into the new year, the market has already begun to move quickly, with several major moves being reported.

Ahead of the Sepang test, Fabio Quartararo was reported to have signed a deal to join Honda, while Jorge Martin looks set to replace him at Yamaha.

Aprilia firmed up Marco Bezzecchi for the next two years, while Ducati is said to be close to re-signing Marc Marquez - though negotiations are beginning to drag on.

Pedro Acosta is also reported as having signed a deal to join Ducati, teeing up a superteam for the Italian marque if it does agree a new contract with Marquez.

Acosta, entering his third year in MotoGP in 2026, remained guarded on his future when asked about it during the Sepang test.

But, speaking to DAZN after the test, 31-time MotoGP race winner and KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa further fuelled the Acosta-to-Ducati speculation.

“We knew that the pieces were going to move very soon, but you could say that it has been the fastest [rider market] in history,” he said.

“Because having almost the entire grid set before the first day of testing is unprecedented.

“The most significant change? Not everyone is confirmed. But, hey, Ducati has certainly made a good move.”

Rumours of Acosta moving to the factory Ducati team for 2027 first surfaced over the winter break, following a difficult year for the Spaniard at KTM.

With it looking likely he will go to Ducati alongside Marc Marquez, the factory KTM squad seems to have its favourites to fill that void.

Maverick Vinales looks set to step from Tech3 to the factory KTM team, while Alex Marquez has been strongly linked to a move to the Austrian manufacturer.

Last year’s championship runner-up said he wants to have his future clear before the Thai Grand Prix at the end of this month.

Double world champion Pecco Bagnaia noted at Sepang that he has “great opportunities” on the table for his future, as a Ducati exit looms.

One of the strongest links is to Aprilia, with CEO Massimo Rivola complimentary of the Italian’s performance at the Sepang test.