Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'44.855s 6/8 356k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.078s 5/7 355k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.152s 6/6 354k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.331s 7/7 358k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.413s 3/8 358k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.435s 5/7 358k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.525s 5/8 354k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.772s 6/6 354k 9 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.847s 7/8 352k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.876s 3/4 362k 11 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.264s 3/7 356k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +2.029s 5/6 360k Qualifying 1: 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'45.591s 6/7 354k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.754s 3/7 355k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.755s 7/7 354k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'45.86s 7/7 353k 17 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 1'46.002s 2/7 358k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'46.003s 7/7 354k 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'46.17s 7/8 354k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'46.347s 2/3 354k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'46.359s 7/7 353k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 1'47.244s 6/6 353k 23 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'47.806s 7/7 348k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 45.436s

Official Mugello MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha1m 45.187s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.588s (2022)

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a home pole position for the 2023 Italian MotoGP with a new lap record.

The Ducati star towed Marc Marquez to second in the process, whose younger brother Alex completed the top three for Gresini Ducati - as rain clouds gather over Mugello.

The threatening weather meant riders wasted no time in pushing for a fast lap, with Bagnaia later furious at seeing Marc Marquez riding slowly ahead at turn one of a fast lap.

Bagnaia pulled alongside and waved angrily at Marquez, who had just left the pits and waved back a denial.

But the Italian got back on the gas and, with Marquez behind him, took pole position and dragged Marquez to second. The Spaniard is rumoured to be trying the old Honda chassis alongside the new Kalex version today after 'struggling' on Friday.

Marquez had also used a tow from Maverick Vinales to claim eighth on Friday but, like Vinales yesterday, Ducati's Paolo Ciabatti suggested Race Direction should look into the qualifying incident, for potentially costing Pecco a lap.

The #93 insisted he wasn't looking for Pecco as he left the pits, but then took advantage of the situation and appeared to poke fun at Bagnaia with a thumbs up after the flag. Not for the first time at Mugello, the #93 was jeered by the fans.

Younger brother Alex Marquez will have a three-place grid penalty from Le Mans to serve in Sunday's race but can start from the front row in the Sprint.

Enea Bastianini, returning to action this weekend, fell before setting a lap time and had to rush back to the pits for this spare bike. KTM's Brad Binder fell in the final minutes, at turn 11.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1. Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and factory Yamaha riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo missed the transfer places and will start this afternoon's Sprint and Sunday's main race from just 13th, 14th and 15th places respectively.

Rain storms are forecast to reach the circuit from midday onwards.

2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 8 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 12 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 13 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)

* Rookie

Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.



New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.



RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.



Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.



Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.