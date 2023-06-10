2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|1'46.314s
|8/14
|355k
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.145s
|16/16
|356k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.177s
|9/12
|354k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.208s
|13/13
|351k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.241s
|14/14
|355k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.279s
|6/13
|361k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.408s
|6/14
|359k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.465s
|4/13
|355k
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.465s
|4/15
|353k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.483s
|6/13
|351k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.577s
|5/14
|356k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.589s
|10/14
|348k
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.608s
|6/13
|352k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.717s
|4/14
|354k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.718s
|4/11
|356k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.784s
|15/15
|352k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.797s
|4/14
|352k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.863s
|4/11
|350k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.869s
|8/13
|347k
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|+0.946s
|8/8
|353k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+1.512s
|10/13
|351k
|22
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.717s
|8/8
|345k
|23
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+2.784s
|14/14
|351k
* Rookie
Fastest Friday time:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 45.436s
Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha1m 45.187s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.588s (2022)
Francesco Bagnaia leads Luca Marini and a surprise challenge from the factory Yamahas during a red flag interrupted final practice for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
With dark clouds gathering overhead, the session was halted with five minutes remaining to retrieve what was left of rookie Augusto Fernandez's heavily damaged GASGAS Tech3 machine.
The rookie fell at the final chicane (Turn 4), with his bike sent somersaulting into the gravel trap. Fernandez fortunately walked away unharmed.
Bagnaia was fastest from Quartararo at the time of the accident. Luca Marini then split the world champions after the restart with Quartararo's Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli just behind in fourth and KTM's Jack Miller fifth.
RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez suffered an early fall.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Quartararo, Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller, will now get underway.
Rain is predicted at around lunchtime.
Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.
New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.
RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.
Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.
Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.
GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.