2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results

10 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP, 9 June

Saturday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice 3 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)1'46.314s8/14355k
2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.145s16/16356k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.177s9/12354k
4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.208s13/13351k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.241s14/14355k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.279s6/13361k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.408s6/14359k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.465s4/13355k
9Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.465s4/15353k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.483s6/13351k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.577s5/14356k
12Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.589s10/14348k
13Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.608s6/13352k
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.717s4/14354k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.718s4/11356k
16Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.784s15/15352k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.797s4/14352k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.863s4/11350k
19Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.869s8/13347k
20Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)+0.946s8/8353k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)+1.512s10/13351k
22Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.717s8/8345k
23Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.784s14/14351k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 45.436s

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha1m 45.187s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.588s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia leads Luca Marini and a surprise challenge from the factory Yamahas during a red flag interrupted final practice for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

With dark clouds gathering overhead, the session was halted with five minutes remaining to retrieve what was left of rookie Augusto Fernandez's heavily damaged GASGAS Tech3 machine.

The rookie fell at the final chicane (Turn 4), with his bike sent somersaulting into the gravel trap. Fernandez fortunately walked away unharmed.

Bagnaia was fastest from Quartararo at the time of the accident. Luca Marini then split the world champions after the restart with Quartararo's Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli just behind in fourth and KTM's Jack Miller fifth.

RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez suffered an early fall.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Quartararo, Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller, will now get underway.

Rain is predicted at around lunchtime.

Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.

New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.

RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.

Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.

Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.

GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.