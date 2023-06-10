2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice 3 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'46.314s 8/14 355k 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.145s 16/16 356k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.177s 9/12 354k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.208s 13/13 351k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.241s 14/14 355k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.279s 6/13 361k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.408s 6/14 359k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.465s 4/13 355k 9 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.465s 4/15 353k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.483s 6/13 351k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.577s 5/14 356k 12 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.589s 10/14 348k 13 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.608s 6/13 352k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.717s 4/14 354k 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.718s 4/11 356k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.784s 15/15 352k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.797s 4/14 352k 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.863s 4/11 350k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.869s 8/13 347k 20 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) +0.946s 8/8 353k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.512s 10/13 351k 22 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.717s 8/8 345k 23 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.784s 14/14 351k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 45.436s

Official Mugello MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha1m 45.187s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.588s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia leads Luca Marini and a surprise challenge from the factory Yamahas during a red flag interrupted final practice for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

With dark clouds gathering overhead, the session was halted with five minutes remaining to retrieve what was left of rookie Augusto Fernandez's heavily damaged GASGAS Tech3 machine.

The rookie fell at the final chicane (Turn 4), with his bike sent somersaulting into the gravel trap. Fernandez fortunately walked away unharmed.

Bagnaia was fastest from Quartararo at the time of the accident. Luca Marini then split the world champions after the restart with Quartararo's Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli just behind in fourth and KTM's Jack Miller fifth.

RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez suffered an early fall.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Quartararo, Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller, will now get underway.

Rain is predicted at around lunchtime.

Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.



New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.



RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.



Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.



Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.