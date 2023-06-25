2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'32.422s
|6/7
|304k
|2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.133s
|7/7
|305k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.149s
|5/7
|308k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.168s
|7/7
|306k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.222s
|7/7
|310k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.432s
|7/7
|309k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.523s
|6/7
|304k
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.586s
|5/7
|309k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.710s
|7/7
|307k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.726s
|6/6
|306k
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.794s
|6/7
|308k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.831s
|6/6
|304k
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.832s
|7/7
|305k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.849s
|5/7
|304k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.850s
|7/7
|305k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.071s
|6/6
|311k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.140s
|4/7
|306k
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.340s
|5/7
|302k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.388s
|4/6
|307k
|20
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+2.056s
|5/6
|303k
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.091s
|5/6
|302k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+2.397s
|3/6
|304k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 31.472s (2023)
Fastest race lap:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)
Fabio Quartararo follows up his Sprint podium by being fastest in warm-up for the 2023 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
However, the former world champion was clearly suffering some discomfort due to his left foot jogging injury, running wide and lifting his leg in the closing stages of the 10-minute session.
Following the news of Marc Marquez's withdraw, Takaaki Nakagami gave Honda a welcome boost with second ahead of title leader Francesco Bagnaia in third.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Saturday winner Marco Bezzecchi completed the top five.
Jack Miller was angry with Fabio di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.
After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez was back on track at Assen.
Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.
LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.
Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.
Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.