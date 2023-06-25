Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'32.422s 6/7 304k 2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.133s 7/7 305k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.149s 5/7 308k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.168s 7/7 306k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.222s 7/7 310k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.432s 7/7 309k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.523s 6/7 304k 8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.586s 5/7 309k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.710s 7/7 307k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.726s 6/6 306k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.794s 6/7 308k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.831s 6/6 304k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.832s 7/7 305k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.849s 5/7 304k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.850s 7/7 305k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.071s 6/6 311k 17 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.140s 4/7 306k 18 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.340s 5/7 302k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.388s 4/6 307k 20 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.056s 5/6 303k 21 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.091s 5/6 302k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +2.397s 3/6 304k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 31.472s (2023)

Fastest race lap:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)

Fabio Quartararo follows up his Sprint podium by being fastest in warm-up for the 2023 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

However, the former world champion was clearly suffering some discomfort due to his left foot jogging injury, running wide and lifting his leg in the closing stages of the 10-minute session.

Following the news of Marc Marquez's withdraw, Takaaki Nakagami gave Honda a welcome boost with second ahead of title leader Francesco Bagnaia in third.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Saturday winner Marco Bezzecchi completed the top five.

Jack Miller was angry with Fabio di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez was back on track at Assen.



Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.



LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.



Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.



Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.