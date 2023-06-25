2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
25 Jun 2023
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP sprint race, Dutch MotoGP, 24 June

Warm-up results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'32.422s6/7304k
2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.133s7/7305k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.149s5/7308k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.168s7/7306k
5Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.222s7/7310k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.432s7/7309k
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.523s6/7304k
8Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.586s5/7309k
9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.710s7/7307k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.726s6/6306k
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.794s6/7308k
12Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.831s6/6304k
13Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.832s7/7305k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.849s5/7304k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.850s7/7305k
16Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.071s6/6311k
17Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.140s4/7306k
18Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.340s5/7302k
19Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.388s4/6307k
20Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.056s5/6303k
21Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.091s5/6302k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)+2.397s3/6304k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 31.472s (2023)
Fastest race lap:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)

Fabio Quartararo follows up his Sprint podium by being fastest in warm-up for the 2023 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

However, the former world champion was clearly suffering some discomfort due to his left foot jogging injury, running wide and lifting his leg in the closing stages of the 10-minute session.

Following the news of Marc Marquez's withdraw, Takaaki Nakagami gave Honda a welcome boost with second ahead of title leader Francesco Bagnaia in third.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Saturday winner Marco Bezzecchi completed the top five.

Jack Miller was angry with Fabio di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.

After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez was back on track at Assen.

Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.

LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.

Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.