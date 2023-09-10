2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|8
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|15
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC (RC213V)
|22
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
*Rookie.
Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)
Francesco Bagnaia takes Ducati's special yellow livery to the top of the timesheets in morning warm-up for their home 2023 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
However, Sprint winner and title rival Jorge Martin (Pramac) would have been quickest had his best lap not been scrapped for exceeding track limits.
VR46's Marco Bezzecchi, who finished between Martin and Bagnaia in the Sprint, was again second this morning.
Like Bezzecchi (hand injury), title leader Bagnaia faces a major physical test in this afternoon's 27-lap race due to his leg injuries.
GASGAS Tech3's Pol Espargaro was the only faller while Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Joan Mir were left at the bottom of the timesheets.