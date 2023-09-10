2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
10 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia in Ducati yellow at Misano.

Warm-up results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

TIMES TO FOLLOW

2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)
2Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
5Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)
7Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
8Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
10Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
13Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)
15Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)
17Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
18Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
19Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
20Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)
21Stefan BradlGERHRC (RC213V)
22Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
23Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia takes Ducati's special yellow livery to the top of the timesheets in morning warm-up for their home 2023 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

However, Sprint winner and title rival Jorge Martin (Pramac) would have been quickest had his best lap not been scrapped for exceeding track limits.

VR46's Marco Bezzecchi, who finished between Martin and Bagnaia in the Sprint, was again second this morning.

Like Bezzecchi (hand injury), title leader Bagnaia faces a major physical test in this afternoon's 27-lap race due to his leg injuries.

GASGAS Tech3's Pol Espargaro was the only faller while Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Joan Mir were left at the bottom of the timesheets.

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð