2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 8 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 13 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 15 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 17 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 18 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 21 Stefan Bradl GER HRC (RC213V) 22 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 23 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia takes Ducati's special yellow livery to the top of the timesheets in morning warm-up for their home 2023 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

However, Sprint winner and title rival Jorge Martin (Pramac) would have been quickest had his best lap not been scrapped for exceeding track limits.

VR46's Marco Bezzecchi, who finished between Martin and Bagnaia in the Sprint, was again second this morning.

Like Bezzecchi (hand injury), title leader Bagnaia faces a major physical test in this afternoon's 27-lap race due to his leg injuries.

GASGAS Tech3's Pol Espargaro was the only faller while Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Joan Mir were left at the bottom of the timesheets.