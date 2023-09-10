2023 San Marino MotoGP: New World Championship standings

10 Sep 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, San Marino MotoGP, 10 September

New World Championship standings after Sunday's San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)283 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)247(-36)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)218(-65)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)173(-110)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)160(-123)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)147(-136)
7=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)135(-148)
8=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)128(-155)
9^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-175)
10˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)104(-179)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)85(-198)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)68(-215)
13^1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)65(-218)
14˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*58(-225)
15=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-236)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)43(-240)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)35(-248)
18^2Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-251)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)31(-252)
20˅2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-258)
21=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)22(-261)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-274)
23=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-274)
24=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-275)
25=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-278)
26=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-278)
27=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-278)
28=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-278)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

