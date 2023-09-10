2023 San Marino MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20.
|San Marino MotoGP: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|283
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|247
|(-36)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|218
|(-65)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|173
|(-110)
|5
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|160
|(-123)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|147
|(-136)
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|135
|(-148)
|8
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|128
|(-155)
|9
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|108
|(-175)
|10
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|104
|(-179)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|85
|(-198)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|68
|(-215)
|13
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|65
|(-218)
|14
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|58
|(-225)
|15
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-236)
|16
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|43
|(-240)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|35
|(-248)
|18
|^2
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-251)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-252)
|20
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|25
|(-258)
|21
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|22
|(-261)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-274)
|23
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-274)
|24
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|8
|(-275)
|25
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-278)
|26
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-278)
|27
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-278)
|28
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-278)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie