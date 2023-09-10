San Marino MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 283 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 247 (-36) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 218 (-65) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 173 (-110) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 160 (-123) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 147 (-136) 7 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 135 (-148) 8 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 128 (-155) 9 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-175) 10 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 104 (-179) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 85 (-198) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 68 (-215) 13 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 65 (-218) 14 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 58 (-225) 15 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-236) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 43 (-240) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 35 (-248) 18 ^2 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-251) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 31 (-252) 20 ˅2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-258) 21 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 22 (-261) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-274) 23 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-274) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-275) 25 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-278) 26 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-278) 27 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-278) 28 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-278)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie